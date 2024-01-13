Post match flash quotes: group E, 13 January

MANNHEIM - Comments from Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Irfan Smajlagic (CRO), right back Marko Panic (BIH), Netherlands head coach Staffan Olsson (SWE), left wing Rutger ten Velder (NED), goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen (NED) and centre back Luc Steins after the Netherlands beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 36:20 at the SAP Arena on Saturday.

Irfan Smajlagic (CRO) - head coach (BIH)

On the loss against the Netherlands:

“The Netherlands' team outperformed us in all aspects, and we lacked energy. Without sufficient energy, winning against anyone becomes challenging. They exhibited a strong defence, smooth transitions, and ultimately deserved the victory tonight.”

Marko Panic (BIH) - right back

On their fans:

“I would like to thank to our fans for being there for us. For me, this is a disgrace. There were 13,000 people and many of them were our fans and I want to apologise to them for our play and how the game ended.”

On the reason for the defeat:

“I don't know to reason for our bad play. The Netherlands played simple handball, Luc Steins made everything possible for them and even though we knew that, we couldn't stop it. We have a lot of work in front of us. We need to put our attack in focus and try to make it better. ”

On the next game against Georgia:

“I was afraid of defeat like this. The schedule doesn't work in our favour. We had a good moment against Sweden, today nothing was working and now we have to get up and try to beat Georgia for the first win. The major competitions always have this tight schedule and we don't have time now to fight, to be sad, or make excuses. We need to find a way to win.”

Staffan Olsson (SWE) - head coach (NED)

On the win against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“I agree that the cornerstone of our victory was our defence, and I am extremely proud of my team. I have great respect for the Bosnia and Herzegovina team. They delivered an outstanding 45 minutes against Sweden. Therefore, I am genuinely proud and happy with our performance.”

Rutger ten Velde (NED) - left wing

On the win against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“A great match for us. Our defence was strong, guys in the middle were working hard and they it easy for us to run and score with ease. When you have a defence like that it's easy to play well and have good goalkeeper.”

On the Player of the Match award:

“Dani [Baijens] and me were standing next to each other after the end of the game, he said I will get it, I said he will get it. It is nice but the most important thing is we won and we are one step in the main round now.”

On the Dutch fans:

“We have great fans. They were also cheering the whole game, have cool choreographies and I am really proud of them, and to see your family at the stands also.”

On the opportunity to rest the main players:

“For us, it is very important that we had two games like this where we can rest some of the main players. We saw in the previous tournaments that we lost some strength when we made it to the main round and now we can hope to enter it with more rest, but the most important thing is to give our best against Sweden. That is important.”

Bart Ravensbergen (NED) - goalkeeper

On his 100th game for the national team:

“I am very proud of my 100th cap for the national team. To win big against Bosnia and Herzegovina made it even better.”

On the win against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

“We were concentrated from the beginning and we played our game until the end. We had our tempo and it helped us a lot to make easy goals. I didn't expect it to be so clear for us.”

Luc Steins (NED) - centre back

On the biggest Dutch win in EHF EURO history:

“We tried to put a lot of tempo in the game, to play it our way. Bosnia had a lot of problems with it. It is nice to hear this is our biggest victory at the European championship history and I hope we will continue like this.”

On the game against Sweden:

“Sweden is a strong team. They are big favourites in the game against us. But we have a good feeling, we have great confidence now after these two games. We will try to make their life difficult and who knows, maybe we can surprise them.”