Post-match flash quotes: group E, 15 January

MANNHEIM - Comments from Sweden head coach Glenn Solberg (NOR) and goalkeeper Andreas Palicka (SWE); Netherlands head coach Staffan Olsson (SWE), goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen (NED) and centre back Luc Steins (NED); Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Irfan Smajlagic (CRO) and goalkeeper Admir Ahmetasevic (BIH); Georgia head coach Tite Kalandadze (GEO), right wing Giorgi Arvelodi Dikhaminjia (GEO) and goalkeeper Zurab Tsintsadze (GEO) after Georgia beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 19:22 and Sweden beat the Netherlands 29:28 in preliminary round group E at the SAP Arena on Monday.

SWEDEN vs NETHERLANDS

Glenn Solberg (NOR) - head coach, Sweden

On the win:

"Today, we faced a formidable challenge against the Netherlands. They proved to be an outstanding team with exceptional speed and skill in handball. Overcoming a difficult start, we managed to get back into the game, and I am thrilled that we emerged victorious."

Andreas Palicka (SWE) - goalkeeper

On the win against the Netherlands:

“This win is important for us. We played against the Netherlands which was amazing against us and made it very hard for us. Many things were not working in our play, we looked comically tired but I think that is the way the Netherlands play and they made us a little bit too individual. They managed to play a ball to have a shot from six metres and that is of course a difficult game for a goalkeeper and defence to play.”

On the Dutch play and Luc Steins:

“A lot has to do with this guy behind me [Luc Steins], for me he is the best in the world in modern playmakers. I know him very well as I play with him daily in the club [PSG], it is almost impossible to defend against him and if you even manage to do it, he makes space for his teammates. But this is handball. We were the luckier side and are happy to win two points.”

On his crucial saves to win a game:

“It was a little bit of my work and I am happy I was able to help the team in this way.”

Staffan Olsson (SWE) - head coach, Netherlands

On the loss:

"This was an intense match, and I am primarily proud of our overall performance. In the end, it came down to a few small details that ultimately decided the outcome. Although we had our opportunities, we fell short in converting crucial chances at the end when needed to perform.

"It's not the most enjoyable situation, but I am genuinely proud of the team and the individual contributions of each member. It was a hard-fought battle, and I commend everyone for their efforts."

Bart Ravensbergen (NED) - goalkeeper

On the narrow defeat against Sweden:

“I am disappointed. I felt like we had a chance to decide the match to our advantage, but we didn't take it at the end while Sweden did. That is the difference. We played a good match against a strong team but we need to learn to win matches like that.”

On the main round start with zero points:

“We will try to prepare as best as we can and try to recover. We will see what is possible in the main round. One thing I know is that we will give 100 per cent in every game no matter the opponent. I feel like we still have energy and belief to achieve something.”

On Samir Benghamen's injury:

“The injury didn't look good. He is a very important player for us, a very good friend of mine and it's tough. It's a bad thing we lost but even worse if we lost him.”

Luc Steins (NED) - centre back

On the narrow defeat against Sweden:

“We started good but we weren't able to keep up the speed throughout the whole first half. That is why Sweden was able to get back to the game quite fast. We were also missing a lot of chances near the end of the first half. Afterwards, I think we managed to play a solid game, our defence was good and even though we saw some misses we created a lot of them.

"Sweden are an experienced team and they managed to keep up the good work and in the end, we missed the most important shots against [Andreas] Palicka. This is a great work from him and shit for us.”

On the main round matches:

“We have to play all games in the main round like we did against Sweden. We are capable of fighting until the last minute of the last game. We have to recover and prepare. We could have done a great job if we won against Sweden, but we all know there are only string countries from now on in the competition. We need to be at our best.”

On Samir Benghamen's injury:

“I don't think he [Samir Benghamen] will be capable of playing anymore. It will affect us a lot. We don't have that many players in the rotation and especially he was important in the defence and attack. We will miss him and is a big loss. It will be tough, but we will try our best to do something special.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA vs GEORGIA

Irfan Smajlagic (CRO) - head coach, Bosnia and Herzegovina

On the loss against Georgia:

“In today's match, our opponents displayed a strong desire to win, and they rightfully earned their victory. We encountered challenges in our offensive plays, even though our defence held up well. Tonight, we faced numerous issues in the attack.

On the team:

“Recognising the need for improvement, we are committed to making necessary changes within our team. Hard work lies ahead, but I am confident that we will bounce back and look forward to meeting you all in the near future.”

Admir Ahmetasevic (BIH) - goalkeeper

On closing the Men's EHF EURO 2024 with three defeats:

“Third game at the EHF EURO and third defeat. It was hard for us to get back after two tough defeats ahead of this game and we wanted to win. However, Georgia showed they are better than us at the moment.”

On his team:

“That is the reality of our handball. We have a bad rhythm since our preparation matches went down the same way. I believe this is not the real image of our team. I know my teammates and we are the same team that won against Montenegro and Slovenia that is why I don't know what happened. We need to learn from it and come back stronger”

On the Bosnian fans in the SAP Arena:

“Our fans are amazing. There is no place on this planet where we played and they weren't there. I am so grateful and I will be thankful for the rest of my life.

Tite Kalandadze (GEO) - head coach, Georgia

On their first-ever EHF EURO win:

“It's truly remarkable to be here for the first time and secure a victory in our last group match. Words cannot capture the overwhelming emotions we experience. The atmosphere in the hall played a pivotal role, acting as a motivating force during the game. Despite the limited number of fans from Georgia, we were immensely grateful for the widespread support from people across Europe who cheered us on throughout our matches here in Mannheim.”

Giorgi Arvelodi Dikhaminjia (GEO) - right wing

On first-ever win at the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

“I am lost for words. This is historic! Winning a game at the EHF EURO was a dream of ours a year ago and now we are living it. We are going back to Georgia with two points and we will celebrate it. We play with our hearts, we are Georgians.”

On the importance of winning:

“A result like this is huge for handball in Georgia. It was already big when we qualified. In my opinion, a lot of people now know what is handball in Georgia.”

Zurab Tsintsadze (GEO) - goalkeeper

On the Player of the Match award and support from the stands:

“First time when fans applauded me I was amazed in the game against Sweden and I was eager to play again. I am so happy and proud after everything. To end it with the individual award is even better.”

On him coming to the opponent's nine-metre line and almost scoring:

“I ran and I saw the opportunity for the goal but then I made a pass instead. I did that in my club back in Georgia already.”

On the seven-metre saves:

“I was just doing my job. I wanted to win and I knew I could do it, without overthinking. Overall, unbelievable feeling.”