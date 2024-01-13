Post-match flash quotes: group F, 13 January

MUNICH - Comments from Czechia head coach Xavier Sabate (ESP) and goalkeeper Martin Galia (CZE), and Portugal head coach Paulo Pereira (POR), right back Martim Costa (POR) and right wings Pedro Portela (POR) and António Areia (POR) after Portugal beat Czechia 30:27 at the Olympiahalle München on Saturday.

Xavier Sabate (ESP) - head coach, Czechia

On the loss against Portugal:

“They were better than us and in the second 15 minutes of the first half, we did too much wrong. Portugal is a great team with a great coach. They have been working together for a long time. When you don´t play your best level for 15 minutes they break the match.

"In the second half, we tried everything. I have nothing to say to my players. The 6,000 people who support us who came here, it was incredible. It was like playing at home.”

Martin Galia (CZE) – goalkeeper

On the defeat against Portugal:

“The biggest problem was that we missed too many chances and that we made faults over and over again. That has cost us this match. Missing four penalties in one half is a catastrophic quote. This is a pity. But Portugal were better. We have to learn and look to the future.”

On his coming out of retirement:

“Our second goalkeeper was injured before the EURO, so we wanted to make a little surprise for our fans. But this was, 100 per cent sure, my last game for Czechia.”

Paulo Pereira (POR) – head coach (POR)

We are two good teams in this championship. It was really a good fight and final it was for us and we are really happy we reach the main round. And now we still we need to think how we beat the world champions it´s very difficult. We try to think out how to do this against Denmark.

Martim Costa (POR) – right back

On Portugal’s victory and his performance against Czechia:

“I am happy for the team to win the game, that is the most important thing. We need this win to pass to the main round and I think we do an excellent job in the defence, the offence. We do a really good game. And now a complicated game against Denmark, but we are going to play to win.”

On the difference between the first and the second match:

“Game after game we are going to improve. We don’t play together all the year, so we need some games to improve.”

On scoring 11 times and becoming Player of the Match:

“Sometimes you have the day that you are good and everything works and you score a lot of goals. The most important thing is the result, but I am not going to say I don’t want to win this award. Everyone worked together to play really good in this game, so I’m happy with this award.”

On Czechia closing the gap to just three in the end:

“We got a good advantage in the first half, seven goals. We worked with that result all the game, we could control the game good, and we grew as a team. In the end we took it a little bit easy, we are not going to run like crazy in the last two minutes.”

Pedro Portela (POR) – right wing

On the 30:27 win against Czechia:

“We put a lot of intensity in the defence and Czechia couldn’t do nothing as we defended good. We didn’t lose the balls. We were leading by seven for a lot of time, so we took it easy at the end. I am proud of the match we did, but the next match is about two points (to take to the main round).”

On facing Denmark in the last group game:

“It’s a tough match for us. Denmark are favourites, but we will go the match for the win. They are the best team in the world but will try to win.”

António Areia (POR) – right wing

On the improvement from the team compared to the first match:

“The focus for this game was that we could not make the same mistakes and play with the same attitude as in the first half against Greece. This game was life or death, a final for us. When Portugal think like that and play like that, we are hard to beat. The first match was not really Portugal, we did not really fight. It is a team effort and we are really happy how we changed our mindset from the first game.”

On what this victory means for the team:

“We have to be proud of our work. Some people said Portugal can only be a surprise in a negative way this competition. It made us proud that this game we showed how Portugal play and how Portugal can have a beautiful handball, a really intense handball. That is the way we played today, and the way we want to play in the next matches.”