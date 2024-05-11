Post-match flash quotes: semi-finals, 11 May

GRAZ - Comments from CS Gloria 2018 BN head coach Florentin Pera (ROU) and left back Bianca Bazaliu (ROU), and HC Dunarea Braila head coach Jan Leslie (DEN) and center back Kristina Liscevic (SRB); Storhamar Handball Elite head coach Kenneth Gabrielsen (NOR) and left back Guro Nestaker (NOR), and Neptunes Nantes head coach Helle Thomsen (DEN) and left back Tamara Horacek (FRA)

CS GLORIA 2018 BN vs HC DUNAREA BRAILA

Florentin Pera (ROU) – head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

On the convincing win against HC Dunarea Braila:

“It was a tough game, especially in the first half. We played good in defense, with desire and heart. Players helped each other and it was a true team play. That was our strong point in the game. Renata [De Arruda] was also good in the goal. If we play similarly in the final, we will get the trophy.”

Bianca Bazaliu (ROU) – left back, CS Gloria 2018 BN

On the 37:26 win in the semi-final:

“I wasn't expecting such a big difference between us. I am so proud of my team and this amazing public here in Graz who came a long way to support us.”

On Gloria's play and the final:

“Braila looked nervous and we remained calm. We had to make our game and we managed to do it. We are in the final, everything we dream of and we need to enjoy it. Give everything and return with the trophy.”

Jan Leslie (DEN) – head coach, HC Dunarea Braila

On the defeat against CS Gloria 2018 BN:

“We have to give the credit to the opponents. This was their best game in a long time. We couldn't find the coolness in the attack. It was a good start, but the game is not being played for only 10 minutes, you have to give your best for 60. We tried everything we could but the blame is on me. We made too many mistakes but I know everyone here wanted to give their best. “We will come back and fight for the bronze medal.”

Kristina Liscevic (SRB) – center back, HC Dunarea Braila

On the disappointment after a defeat in the semi-final:

“We are very disappointed. We weren't expecting such a big difference and I am lost for words. I am still very emotional. To be honest, it feels unreal. “We knew what we could expect from Gloria, but we were not good either in defense or the attack.”

On the reason for the defeat:

“Maybe some of the players didn't have that pressure or couldn't cope with it here. We were making too many mistakes and we need to work on that. We have to come back and win this game. We did not come here to leave empty-handed. We have to find strength for it.”



STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE vs NEPTUNES NANTES

Kenneth Gabrielsen (NOR) – head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

On the comeback against Neptunes Nantes:

“It was very difficult for us in the first half, but finally we started to play like we wanted to in the second half. “That’s where the good last 10 minutes came from.”

Guro Nestaker (NOR) – left back, Storhamar Handball Elite

On playing the final against CS Gloria 2018 BN:

“We were completely focused on the semi-final game and we are happy we won. Gloria are a very good team and they had a bit easier match than it was for us. We are excited for tomorrow and I hope this will give us positive energy for the final.”

Helle Thomsen (DEN) – head coach, Neptunes Nantes

On the last moment defeat against Storhamar Handball Elite:

“When the score was 25:22 we had a chance to close the game but we did not score any goals and we were ahead, 27:25. Of course, it was going to be hard for us in the last minutes with the two minutes [suspension]. But if you don't score for a long time then it will be difficult against a team that runs like Storhamar.”

Tamara Horacek (FRA) – left back, Neptunes Nantes

On the defeat against Storhamar Handball Elite:

“Storhamar never gave up. We have a hard game tomorrow and have to come back but we are disappointed right now. This was unprofessional of us, what happened, and we need to be better if we want to do something in the next game.”

On what she sees as the reason for defeat:

“We had the game in our hands for 50 minutes and we gambled everything with few mistakes which should not happen. We have to bring our complete performance to a higher level. Every aspect of the game was crucial today and we did not deliver. In a way, maybe we were too calm when we were leading and thought we had control of everything.”

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff