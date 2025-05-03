Post-match flash quotes: semi-finals, 3 May

GRAZ - Comments from HSG Blomberg Lippe head coach Steffen Birkner (GER), left wing Ona Vegue I Pena (ESP) and right back Laetitia Quist (GER), and Ikast Håndbold head coach Søren Hansen (DEN) and left back Julie Scaglione (DEN)

HSG BLOMBERG-LIPPE vs IKAST HÅNDBOLD

Steffen Birkner (GER) – head coach, HSG Blomberg-Lippe

“Congrats to Ikast. I think Ikast were the better team over 60 minutes. We had problems in offensive play and we found no good solutions against their good defence. We lost 17 shots and Ikast run very well the fast break. In defence we were ok, but our offensive play was not good. Ikast have a great team. Our goal was to leave our heart in the arena. We did that, but the quality of Ikast is so high.”

Ona Vegue I Pena (ESP) – left wing, HSG Blomberg-Lippe

“We are going to sleep tonight and think a little bit, we will see our video and the mistakes we have done. But tomorrow we have another chance to get a medal. We will fight with everything that we have.”

Laetitia Quist (GER) – right back, HSG Blomberg-Lippe

On how they explain being so far behind early in the match:

"I think that in the beginning we did not have a lot of confidence and maybe that threw us off a bit, that we were maybe a little bit afraid of what was coming towards us. And I think that we need to get rid of this for tomorrow, of course, and we have to be more confident and maybe think less and do more."

On playing better in the second half:

"As I said, we need to learn from this today and I think that Ikast are one of the teams here that are a little bit more advanced, because they did this already. This is pretty new for us, so we have to learn from it, watch the video and do a better job tomorrow."

Søren Hansen (DEN) – head coach, Ikast Håndbold

“We had to be ready for the game, we needed to have respect for the team Blomberg-Lippe, who have done well this tournament. We wanted to run a lot, make it hard for them to succeed in this game and the players were ready from the beginning.”

Julie Scaglione (DEN) – left back, Ikast Håndbold

“We like to be here. We have no preference (for the final opponent), we need to beat any team that is in the tournament. Any team is good and you have to beat those teams to win, so I don’t have any preference.”

