The four teams in pot 1 were directly seeded for the group phase, while the remainder made their way to this stage via the qualification rounds. Dijon are the defending champions in the competition, Thüringer raised the trophy the previous season and Ikast were the winners in 2022/23.

The EHF European League Women 2026/27 group phase will be played from 9 January to 21 February 2027. Over the course of the six rounds, each team will face their group rivals twice each — once on their own court and once away on their opponents’.

The two top-ranked teams in each group will then progress to the quarter-finals, staged in a two-leg play-off format from 20 to 28 March 2027. The winners of the quarter-finals, based on the aggregate score of the two legs, qualify for the EHF Finals Women 2027, taking place on 8–9 May.

Follow the draw on YouTube.

Photos © kolektiff images; John Vint