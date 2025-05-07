Prantner: “We have the possibility to win against bigger teams”

The phase 2 qualifiers for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 mark Italy’s fourth participation in this stage, and the previous best record was two victories. This time they have taken three wins and had only one loss, which itself was a significant result — a one-goal defeat to nine-time EHF EURO medallists Spain, in Valencia.

Italy are on the cusp of a historic achievement. Spain and Serbia are the two obstacles that lie between them and celebrating that.

“Now we have to play the two most difficult games of our group, against Spain and against Serbia,” says right wing Leo Prantner, who is Italy’s top scorer in the qualifiers despite playing only two matches so far, due to an ACL injury keeping him off court in rounds 1 and 2. 15 of his 19 goals so far were scored in his first game in the phase, versus Latvia.

“The good thing is that we know that we can also beat teams like Spain. Spain is a very good team, but also in the last years, handball in Italy grew and I think we have the possibility to win against bigger teams. But of course, everything has to be perfect for us. Also, against Serbia, it will be very difficult — playing in Serbia and because also for them, it will be very important to win.”