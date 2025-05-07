Prantner: “We have the possibility to win against bigger teams”

EHF / Courtney Gahan
07 May 2025, 11:00

The final stretch of qualifiers on the path to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 lies ahead and Italy are entering it in a position they have never been in before — as group leaders, with a strong chance of making it to the final tournament. Italy have never qualified for the EHF EURO, with their previous participation taking place as hosts in 1998.

The phase 2 qualifiers for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 mark Italy’s fourth participation in this stage, and the previous best record was two victories. This time they have taken three wins and had only one loss, which itself was a significant result — a one-goal defeat to nine-time EHF EURO medallists Spain, in Valencia.

Italy are on the cusp of a historic achievement. Spain and Serbia are the two obstacles that lie between them and celebrating that.

“Now we have to play the two most difficult games of our group, against Spain and against Serbia,” says right wing Leo Prantner, who is Italy’s top scorer in the qualifiers despite playing only two matches so far, due to an ACL injury keeping him off court in rounds 1 and 2. 15 of his 19 goals so far were scored in his first game in the phase, versus Latvia.

“The good thing is that we know that we can also beat teams like Spain. Spain is a very good team, but also in the last years, handball in Italy grew and I think we have the possibility to win against bigger teams. But of course, everything has to be perfect for us. Also, against Serbia, it will be very difficult — playing in Serbia and because also for them, it will be very important to win.”

If Italy can secure a place at the EHF EURO 2026, it will not be the only tournament to which they return after a long break, as they ended a 28-year wait to play the World Championship this year. They had a solid campaign at the global event, winning three games — two in the preliminary round and one in the main round — to rank 16th out of 32 teams. With that, they beat their placement at the 1997 World Championship, 18th.

“It was a nice experience playing in front of so many people and it was also, I think, important for Italy to show the world that we can play handball,” says Prantner. “We made a big step with this World Championship. Now also the other teams know that in Italy we play handball.”

Due to his ACL injury, Prantner did not play the decisive qualifiers against Montenegro, and was watching at home as his teammates celebrated the result.

“I only watched it on TV and I was very happy for the team, for everybody, because it was such a long way to come back to this World Championship. I saw on the television the players crying, and I was really happy in this moment,” recalls Prantner, who did not know for sure if he would be ready to play in time for the World Championship — but he was determined to do so.

“The coach wrote me immediately after we qualified. He asked me if I will be ready to play the World Championship and I answered him ‘yes.’ And then of course, my goal was to come back to this World Championship, and in the end, the first games that I played after my injury were at this World Championship, so everything went perfect for me.”

We showed everybody that we are not the same team from some years ago. We won against teams that nobody expected that we win against.
Leo Prantner
Right wing, Italy

Prantner had a great World Championship, finishing as Italy’s clear top scorer with 37 goals, which also placed him among the top 20 for the event.

Before the World Championship, he was with German club Balingen-Weilstetten. But January was about to prove an even more special month than anticipated for the 23-year-old, as Füchse Berlin’s Bob Hanning called Prantner to open discussions about him transferring to the “foxes.”

“Bob Hanning called me before the first match, and he told me about the situation in Berlin. I played some good games at the World Championship and then during the tournament I signed the contract,” says Prantner.

“I was surprised because I didn't play [recently] — like, I played some friendly matches with the national team, but I was injured and I was thinking that I first have to play some other matches, so that I can show everybody that I'm back from my injury, but it was not like this. And at the end, I play now in Berlin.”

With Berlin, Prantner made his debut in the EHF Champions League and has now reached the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025. He had his first taste of the Bundesliga with his previous club, but the Champions League was a new challenge.

“Everything was new for me and also it was not so easy to play against new teams. But my team helped me a lot. All the players, they are so kind with me. Now we reached the FINAL4 and that's amazing. I mean, I come from a club who's playing now in the second Bundesliga, and now I'm playing in the FINAL4 with Füchse Berlin. It's a dream, definitely.”

Prantner’s attention is now firmly focused on the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, starting with the round 5 clash against Spain on Thursday. Italy will close the qualifiers against Serbia, who they beat 31:30 in the reverse leg. Does Prantner feel the qualifiers campaign so far and the return to the World Championship have changed the perception of the Italy side? In short, yes.

“We showed everybody that we are not the same team from some years ago. We won against teams that nobody expected that we win against,” says Prantner. “I think the teams see us different than some years ago.”

If Italy can secure the berth at the final tournament, it will not only be an historic achievement but an interesting repeat: The last major tournament participations for the side occurred back-to-back — the 1997 World Championship followed by the EHF EURO 1998. Making the story even more mystical is the fact that Leo Prantner’s father Jürgen, who was also a right wing, was part of those line-ups. And it is not only his son that has the chance to repeat the feat, as Jürgen Prantner is the assistant coach for the team, serving alongside none other than Hanning, who assumed the role of Italy head coach following the World Championship.

“It would mean a lot for us,” says Prantner. “My father played, for example, the last European Championship with Italy. He also played the last World Championship with Italy, but after this, Italy didn't play any World Championship or any European Championship, so I think it would be the same situation like now with the World Championship. And it really would mean a lot for us — a lot, a lot, a lot.”

Photos: Italian Handball Federation

