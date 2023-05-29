Prastalo and Balvan to referee the final game in Budapest

The countdown to the season finale of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 is running fast, with the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 in Budapest only just a few days away now.

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 on 3/4 June sees titleholders Vipers Kristiansand, record champions Györi Audi ETO KC, as well as the Danish returnees Team Esbjerg and Hungarian newcomers FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria battling it out for the most coveted trophy in women's club handball.

In the build-up to the two-day tournament at the MVM Dome in the Hungarian capital, the EHF has announced the nominated referees and delegates, confirming that Tatjana Prastalo and Vesna Balvan will take control of the final.

The experienced duo from Bosnia and Herzegovina have already officiated eight matches in this season’s premier club competition and also led the bronze medal game of the last Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Ljubljana between Montenegro and France.