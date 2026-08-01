Preliminary round ends as 12 teams continue M18 EHF EURO 2026 title chase
An action-packed schedule marked an exciting end to the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round on Saturday, with 12 nations remaining in the race for the crown. The first part of the competition already produced notable surprises — including the elimination of defending champions Sweden from the title hunt.
The journey towards the coveted trophy resumes in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday 3 August with the start of the main round.