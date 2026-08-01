The tournament got underway on 29 July with 24 teams, but only half of them remain in contention for the title after the conclusion of the preliminary round.

Slovenia, Iceland, Denmark and Spain enter the main round with high hopes, having started their European campaigns with straight wins and finishing first in their respective preliminary round groups. Germany and Croatia also join the main round line-up after topping groups B and C, respectively.

France, Serbia, Portugal, Hungary, Poland and the Faroe Islands complete the main round list as the second-placed teams in each group. The teams that have not secured progression will play the intermediate round.

All Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2026 matches are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply). Check out where to watch the games to follow the future stars of the sport in action.