Preliminary round groups set for M19 European Open 2025

Since the event's inauguration in 2005, each year youth national teams are taking over the arenas in Sweden as they race for the European Open trophy, a competition organised in cooperation between Partille Cup, Swedish Handball Federation and EHF. The tournament alternates between the men’s and women’s sides and this year 11 men’s under-19 teams will take part in the event and showcase their talent.

The 2025 line-up includes 10 European teams and Egypt, who were divided into six pots before the draw in Vienna on Thursday, according to their rankings in their age group. Two preliminary round groups were set during the draw event, with group A comprising six teams, while the rest of five nations make up group B.

Following the draw, the two preliminary round groups are as follows:

GROUP A: Iceland, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Egypt

GROUP B: Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Netherlands, Finland

Sweden are leaders in the standings for the men’s competition, with four titles conquered (2007, 2011, 2013 and 2017) and will start this year’s journey in group B, alongside 2019 champions Faroe Islands. Croatia, Netherlands and Finland make up the rest of the group, getting ready for a challenging start to their European Open campaign.

Spain (2023) and Iceland (2015) are the other two former champions that will take on the European Open stage this year, and they are sharing group A with Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Egypt, all four hoping to make history in Gothenburg.

More information on the Men's 19 EHF European Open 2025 can be found on the official website of the competition.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff