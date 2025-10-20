Pressure mounts as European League Men enters round 2

20 October 2025, 12:00

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 group matches continue with round 2 coming up on Tuesday — and the pressure is already mounting. With six rounds to decide which of the 32 clubs will progress to the next stage, the main round, every point and every match is crucial.

In the spotlight this week is an early group D “top of table” clash between FC Porto and HC Kriens-Luzern, who both started the group matches victorious. In France, Fenix Toulouse hope to recover from a slim defeat in their season opener and take the points against HC Vardar 1961.

Of the four semi-finalists from last season, only Montpellier were defeated in round 1, while title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt overcame a strong challenge from Saint-Raphael Var Handball. MHB target their first points when they travel to Switzerland to face BSV Bern.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

FC Porto (POR) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • both teams opened the group matches with a win; Porto defeated Knattspyrnufélagið 38:26 and Kriens-Luzern beat Elverum 34:31
  • standing out in Porto’s big round 1 win was goalkeeper Sebastian Abrahamsson, who recorded a 39 per cent save rate off nine stops
  • in their close battle with Elverum, Kriens-Luzern were led by eight goals apiece from left wing On Langenick and line player Marin Šipic, 2025 World Championship runner-up with Croatia, as well as 11 saves from Kevin Bonnefoi
  • this is the first match ever between Porto and Kriens-Luzern
  • Porto were directly seeded for this stage while Kriens-Luzern came through the qualification round

20251014 Elverum Kriens Victory

GROUP F

Fenix Toulouse (FRA) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Toulouse are on the hunt for their first win of the international season, having been narrowly defeated by IFK Kristianstad in round 1, 30:28
  • Vardar took the points from their group matches opener, beating Sesvete 34:29
  • Serbian wing Nemanja Ilic led Fenix with a 10-goal outing against IFK, while Vardar had a more even spread, although goalkeeper Milosz Walach was key with 12 saves for the Macedonian side
  • 26 years ago, Toulouse and Vardar squared off in the two-leg Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final, with each side taking one victory; Vardar were the aggregate winners with a 50:46 result
  • those clashes in 1999 were the only previous encounters between the sides

20251014 RK Vardar 1961 Sesvete 28

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

IRUDEK Budasoa Irun (ESP) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) vs AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)
Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

BSV Bern (SUI) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

THW Kiel (GER) vs Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP C

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR)
Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

DSC 1139

GROUP E

HF Karlskrona (SWE) vs MT Melsungen (GER)
Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs FTC-Green Collect (HUN)
Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP F

MRK Sesvete (CRO) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP G

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

GROUP H

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
Tuesday 21 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

 

Photos © Frederic Speziale; Magnus Stenseth; Denis Dukovski; Alibek Kaesler

