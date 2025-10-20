In the spotlight this week is an early group D “top of table” clash between FC Porto and HC Kriens-Luzern, who both started the group matches victorious. In France, Fenix Toulouse hope to recover from a slim defeat in their season opener and take the points against HC Vardar 1961.
Of the four semi-finalists from last season, only Montpellier were defeated in round 1, while title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt overcame a strong challenge from Saint-Raphael Var Handball. MHB target their first points when they travel to Switzerland to face BSV Bern.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP D
Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams opened the group matches with a win; Porto defeated Knattspyrnufélagið 38:26 and Kriens-Luzern beat Elverum 34:31
- standing out in Porto’s big round 1 win was goalkeeper Sebastian Abrahamsson, who recorded a 39 per cent save rate off nine stops
- in their close battle with Elverum, Kriens-Luzern were led by eight goals apiece from left wing On Langenick and line player Marin Šipic, 2025 World Championship runner-up with Croatia, as well as 11 saves from Kevin Bonnefoi
- this is the first match ever between Porto and Kriens-Luzern
- Porto were directly seeded for this stage while Kriens-Luzern came through the qualification round