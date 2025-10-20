In the spotlight this week is an early group D “top of table” clash between FC Porto and HC Kriens-Luzern, who both started the group matches victorious. In France, Fenix Toulouse hope to recover from a slim defeat in their season opener and take the points against HC Vardar 1961.

Of the four semi-finalists from last season, only Montpellier were defeated in round 1, while title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt overcame a strong challenge from Saint-Raphael Var Handball. MHB target their first points when they travel to Switzerland to face BSV Bern.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

Tuesday 21 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV