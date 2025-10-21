The exciting round 2 just finished over the weekend, and the clubs that advanced didn't have to wait long to find out where their next step towards EHF European Cup glory leads them.

The 32 participants had been seeded into two pots prior to the draw. Each team from pot 1 was paired with a team from pot 2, with the team drawn first getting the right to play the first leg at home. No country protection rule applied, but no teams from the same country have been drawn against each other. Due to a technical issue, the draw could not be streamed live as planned.

The first leg of round 3 is scheduled for the weekend of 15/16 November, the all-decisive second leg for 22/23 November.

Draw for EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 round 3:

Raimond Sassari (ITA) vs RK Konjuh Zivinice (BIH)

Põlva Serviti (EST) vs BK-46 (FIN)

GRK Ohrid (MKD) vs MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH)

Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

HC Vojvodina (SRB) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

Besiktas JK (TUR) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)

Nilüfer BSK (TUR) vs HB Red Boys Differdange (LUX)

ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU) vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

SKKP Handball Brno (CZE) vs HC Berchem (LUX)

HCB Karvina (CZE) vs Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT)

HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT) vs Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)

Olympiacos SFP (GRE) vs Cassano Magnago HC (ITA)

RK Budvanska Rivijera (MNE) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

HC Izvidac (BIH) vs HB Dudelange (LUX)

Runar Sandefjord (NOR) vs VHC Sviesa (LTU)

main image © kolektiff