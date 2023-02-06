20230206

Pytlick and Møller first guests on Twitch show 'The Spin'

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation06 February 2023, 16:25

Newly-crowned world champions Simon Pytlick and Kevin Møller are the first guests on the EHF and EHF Marketing's new weekly Twitch show 'The Spin', which will be live at 18:00 CET on Monday 6 February.

Danes Pytlick and Møller will chat about the recent IHF Men's World Championship in Poland and Sweden as well as the upcoming games in European club competitions. Møller's SG Flensburg-Handewitt returns to action in the EHF European League Men on Tuesday night, while Pytlick is preparing to travel to Veszprém with GOG for the return of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this weekend.

Pytlick was named All-star left back of the World Championship, while Møller made 27 saves as he shared court time with Niklas Landin en route to the third consecutive gold medal for Denmark.


'The Spin' will be hosted by EHFTV commentator Chris O’Reilly and Martin Vilstrup, a double Beach Handball EURO gold medallist (2019 & 2021) and Beach Handball World Championship 2022 silver medallist with Denmark.

Fans watching along will have the chance to ask questions and give their own opinions. 

Photo © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen

Microsoftteams Image (50)
EHF Champions League

EHF and EHF Marketing launch weekly Twitch show ‘The Spin’

MEDIA RELEASE: New show with special guests and handball’s biggest stars will be aired every Monday at 18:00 hrs CET

6 days ago
20230206 CLW MOTW Round 14
Previous Article Györ and Esbjerg to clash for quarter-final berth in MOTW
20230206 ELM Motor Komok
Next Article Komok: Thinking about home is very painful

Latest news

More News