Pytlick and Møller first guests on Twitch show 'The Spin'

Danes Pytlick and Møller will chat about the recent IHF Men's World Championship in Poland and Sweden as well as the upcoming games in European club competitions. Møller's SG Flensburg-Handewitt returns to action in the EHF European League Men on Tuesday night, while Pytlick is preparing to travel to Veszprém with GOG for the return of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this weekend.

Pytlick was named All-star left back of the World Championship, while Møller made 27 saves as he shared court time with Niklas Landin en route to the third consecutive gold medal for Denmark.



'The Spin' will be hosted by EHFTV commentator Chris O’Reilly and Martin Vilstrup, a double Beach Handball EURO gold medallist (2019 & 2021) and Beach Handball World Championship 2022 silver medallist with Denmark.

Fans watching along will have the chance to ask questions and give their own opinions.

Photo © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen