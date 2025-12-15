eurohandball.com: As of the 2026/27 season, several changes are introduced for the EHF Champions League Men and the EHF European League Men. Why did the EHF deem it necessary to take these steps?

Michael Wiederer: The EHF has a very broad governance structure which includes the involvement of the stakeholder bodies as it is laid down in the statutes. Therefore processes targeting the future development on the club and on the national team level have to be started early to guarantee a comprehensive discussion and consultation process.

It needs to be understood that in the rapidly developing sports and media market, a traditional sport like handball has to set its cornerstones. This happens in the interest of the whole system for both sporting and financial reasons. The EHF has a clear share system and therefore the responsibility for the further development of the competition system and its structure lies in the hand of the leadership.

eurohandball.com: What are the main features of the new playing system in the EHFCL and the EHFEL?

Michael Wiederer: It is important to note that the reform of the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League is the result of an in-depth discussion process over several months, involving key stakeholders of European handball, such as the leagues, the clubs, players’ representatives and the federations. Everyone was involved and everyone had the opportunity to contribute.

There was a common understanding to increase the number of participating teams and involve more teams. The EHF Champions League with 24 teams continues to be the premium competition of European club handball, summoning the best of the best and reaching more markets than in previous years. Teams from at least 14 different countries will be participating.

Under the new system a total of 132 matches will be played, the same number as in the current format. At the same time there will be one round less in spring. Therefore, we are reducing players’ load in a crucial time for many leagues.

For the EHF European League with 32 teams, we are offering a system which provides a high degree of planning security for all participants as the competition starts right with the group phase – and no qualification matches are included.

Furthermore, we link the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League to increase and strengthen the quality of matches and the competitiveness. Eventually 14 teams which are relegated from the EHF Champions League will join the EHF European League either in the play-offs or for the Last 16.

eurohandball.com: Why did the EHF decide to have places in the EHF Champions League awarded by a wildcard?

Michael Wiederer: The key for all stakeholders and the EHF was that the EHF Champions League should see the best handball teams taking the court. It was also important to award highest sporting merits. Therefore, the EHF wanted to include the possibility of awarding a place to the defending champions of the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League. Additional goals included having the option for alternative nominations and not be solely dependent on automatisms – all of this in the interest of ensuring that that the EHF Champions League offers the highest possible quality of matches in every round.

eurohandball.com: The possibility of including non-European clubs is a novelty. What is the reason for this?

Michael Wiederer: This is an option which will need very careful considerations including the obligation of coordination with other continental federations, the respective federations of potential clubs and all steps taken in harmony with the International Handball Federation. Furthermore, any possible admission would be limited by geographical proximity and to clubs on the highest level. At the same time we have to consider the quality standards and this might in the future as well result in a certain number of licensed clubs to secure the backbone of our top competitions.

eurohandball.com: It is said that for all places minimum criteria will be mandatory. What are those criteria to be fulfilled by all EHF Champions League participants?

Michael Wiederer: Currently, the EHF is looking at the venue and spectator situation, the TV market in the respective country, result in past EHF club competitions where applicable and at the club’s product management and digital qualities. This is the basis from which the criteria will be amended in spring 2026 and eventually implemented in the regulations for the next season.

As said, it is important to underline for all places in the EHF Champions League which will be awarded adhering to the minimum criteria will be mandatory.

eurohandball.com: It was also mentioned that the 2026/27 season a ‘soft approach’ is foreseen. What does that mean?

Michael Wiederer: The overall contractual situation of EHF Marketing will change as of the 2026/27 season, and the competition calendar will be slightly adapted. The experience with the criteria for admission over the past seasons and the expansion to 24 teams already requires a revised approach. However, you may understand that for long-term changes further clarification with the stakeholders will be essential on the business and the political level. Therefore no radical steps will be taken right now.