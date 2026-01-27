A year after the success of the inaugural Youth Club Trophy for men, the women start with a tournament in a similar format this season.

To find the four teams that will appear at the final event in June, four qualification tournaments have been announced on Tuesday: two in Croatia, and one each in Romania and Türkiye.

On the starting grid are 16 teams with under-17 players: 14 of them are youth teams from leading European clubs currently participating in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase.

The other two are storied Austrian side Hypo Niederösterreich — the four-time EHF Champions League winners in the 1990s — and Kepez BSK, which host the qualification tournament in Türkiye and are the national champions for female players born in 2009.

EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2025/26 qualification tournaments

Qualification Tournament 1 Porec (CRO) – local organisation by EHF/M

Sunday/Monday, 29/30 March 2026

AUT – Hypo Niederösterreich

CRO – HC Podravka

HUN – Györi ETO KC

MNE – OTP Group Buducnost

Qualification Tournament 2 Zagreb (CRO)

Tuesday/Wednesday, 31 March/1 April 2026

CRO – HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (host)

DEN – Ikast Håndbold

HUN – FTC

SLO – Krim OTP Group Mercator

Qualification Tournament 3 Bistrita (ROU)

Thursday/Friday, 2/3 April 2026

DEN – Team Esbjerg

GER – BV Borussia Dortmund

HUN – DVSC Schaeffler

ROU – CS Gloria Bistrita (host)

Qualification Tournament 4 Ankara (TUR) – local organisation by Turkish Handball Federation

Thursday/Friday, 2/3 April 2026

DEN – Odense Håndbold

FRA – Metz Handball

ROU – CSM Bucuresti

TUR – Kepez BSK

The EHF will release details on the semi-final pairings for each group and the exact throw-off times in due course.

