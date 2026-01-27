Qualification events set for first EHF Youth Club Trophy Women



The first EHF Youth Club Trophy Women is ready for throw-off! A total of 16 under-17 teams, mainly youth teams from EHF Champions League participants, will compete in four qualification tournaments in March and April, where the respective winners will earn a ticket to the final tournament on the weekend of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in Budapest on 6/7 June.

A year after the success of the inaugural Youth Club Trophy for men, the women start with a tournament in a similar format this season.

To find the four teams that will appear at the final event in June, four qualification tournaments have been announced on Tuesday: two in Croatia, and one each in Romania and Türkiye.

On the starting grid are 16 teams with under-17 players: 14 of them are youth teams from leading European clubs currently participating in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase.

The other two are storied Austrian side Hypo Niederösterreich — the four-time EHF Champions League winners in the 1990s — and Kepez BSK, which host the qualification tournament in Türkiye and are the national champions for female players born in 2009.

EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2025/26 qualification tournaments

Qualification Tournament 1 Porec (CRO) – local organisation by EHF/M
Sunday/Monday, 29/30 March 2026

  • AUT – Hypo Niederösterreich
  • CRO – HC Podravka
  • HUN – Györi ETO KC
  • MNE – OTP Group Buducnost

Qualification Tournament 2 Zagreb (CRO)
Tuesday/Wednesday, 31 March/1 April 2026

  • CRO – HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (host)
  • DEN – Ikast Håndbold
  • HUN – FTC
  • SLO – Krim OTP Group Mercator

Qualification Tournament 3 Bistrita (ROU)
Thursday/Friday, 2/3 April 2026

  • DEN – Team Esbjerg
  • GER – BV Borussia Dortmund
  • HUN – DVSC Schaeffler
  • ROU – CS Gloria Bistrita (host)

Qualification Tournament 4 Ankara (TUR) – local organisation by Turkish Handball Federation
Thursday/Friday, 2/3 April 2026

  • DEN – Odense Håndbold
  • FRA – Metz Handball
  • ROU – CSM Bucuresti
  • TUR – Kepez BSK

The EHF will release details on the semi-final pairings for each group and the exact throw-off times in due course.

 

photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

