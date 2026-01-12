Qualification tournaments set for EHF Youth Club Trophy Men 2025/26

12 January 2026

After the success of the inaugural edition in 2024/25, when GOG became the first winners of the competition, the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men is set for its second season. 16 men's under-18 teams will participate in the four qualification tournaments, which will decide the four sides that will proceed to the final weekend.

The 16 men's teams have been divided into four qualification tournaments, which are set to be played in March and April 2026, respectively. The winner of each will qualify for the final tournament, scheduled to be played on the weekend of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne, on 13/14 June.

Below are the locations, playing dates and participating clubs for each qualification tournament.

Qualification Tournament 1

  • Host: CS Dinamo Bucuresti / ROU
  • Location: Bucharest, Romania
  • Dates: 28/29 March 2026
  • Participating teams: GOG (DEN), HBC Nantes (FRA), Sporting CP (POR), CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Qualification Tournament 2

  • Location: Porec, Croatia
  • Dates: 30/31 March 2026
  • Participating teams: HC Zagreb (CRO), Aalborg Håndbold (DEN), Füchse Berlin (GER), HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Qualification Tournament 3

  • Host: OTP Bank – PICK Szeged / HUN
  • Location: Szeged, Hungary
  • Dates: 31 March/1 April 2026
  • Participating teams: Barça (ESP), OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN), Kolstad Håndball (NOR), Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Qualification Tournament 4

  • Host: Veszprem Handball Academy / HUN
  • Location: Veszprem, Hungary
  • Dates: 2/3 April 2026
  • Participating teams: U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA), SC Magdeburg (GER), Veszprem Handball Academy (HUN), KSS Iskra Kielce (POL)

The European Handball Federation (EHF) will announce the fixtures for the tournaments in due course.

Main photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

