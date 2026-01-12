The 16 men's teams have been divided into four qualification tournaments, which are set to be played in March and April 2026, respectively. The winner of each will qualify for the final tournament, scheduled to be played on the weekend of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne, on 13/14 June.

Below are the locations, playing dates and participating clubs for each qualification tournament.

Qualification Tournament 1

Host: CS Dinamo Bucuresti / ROU

Location: Bucharest, Romania

Dates: 28/29 March 2026

Participating teams: GOG (DEN), HBC Nantes (FRA), Sporting CP (POR), CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Qualification Tournament 2

Location: Porec, Croatia

Dates: 30/31 March 2026

Participating teams: HC Zagreb (CRO), Aalborg Håndbold (DEN), Füchse Berlin (GER), HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Qualification Tournament 3

Host: OTP Bank – PICK Szeged / HUN

Location: Szeged, Hungary

Dates: 31 March/1 April 2026

Participating teams: Barça (ESP), OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN), Kolstad Håndball (NOR), Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Qualification Tournament 4

Host: Veszprem Handball Academy / HUN

Location: Veszprem, Hungary

Dates: 2/3 April 2026

Participating teams: U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA), SC Magdeburg (GER), Veszprem Handball Academy (HUN), KSS Iskra Kielce (POL)

The European Handball Federation (EHF) will announce the fixtures for the tournaments in due course.

