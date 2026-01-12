The 16 men's teams have been divided into four qualification tournaments, which are set to be played in March and April 2026, respectively. The winner of each will qualify for the final tournament, scheduled to be played on the weekend of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne, on 13/14 June.
Below are the locations, playing dates and participating clubs for each qualification tournament.
Qualification Tournament 1
- Host: CS Dinamo Bucuresti / ROU
- Location: Bucharest, Romania
- Dates: 28/29 March 2026
- Participating teams: GOG (DEN), HBC Nantes (FRA), Sporting CP (POR), CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Qualification Tournament 2
- Location: Porec, Croatia
- Dates: 30/31 March 2026
- Participating teams: HC Zagreb (CRO), Aalborg Håndbold (DEN), Füchse Berlin (GER), HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Qualification Tournament 3
- Host: OTP Bank – PICK Szeged / HUN
- Location: Szeged, Hungary
- Dates: 31 March/1 April 2026
- Participating teams: Barça (ESP), OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN), Kolstad Håndball (NOR), Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Qualification Tournament 4
- Host: Veszprem Handball Academy / HUN
- Location: Veszprem, Hungary
- Dates: 2/3 April 2026
- Participating teams: U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA), SC Magdeburg (GER), Veszprem Handball Academy (HUN), KSS Iskra Kielce (POL)
The European Handball Federation (EHF) will announce the fixtures for the tournaments in due course.
