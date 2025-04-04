Quarter-final Matches of the Week unveiled

Now the play-offs have been completed in the men's competition, we know which eight teams are still standing.

Aalborg Håndbold will be desperate to return to Cologne once more, having come so close to lifting the trophy in recent years. A trip to Germany is guaranteed, and the MOTW cameras will be in attendance as they meet Füchse Berlin in the first leg on Thursday 24 April.

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League match to be given the full MOTW treatment over the second legs will be decided after the first legs have been played.

Before the duel in Berlin, the EHF Champions League Women returns and the MOTW focus will be on CSM Bucuresti's meeting with Team Esbjerg. The Danish side will want another taste of Budapest having taken bronze in 2024, while the Romanian giants will do everything to return to the EHF FINAL4 Women for the first time since 2018.

For the second leg, MOTW will be completing its own Road to Budapest, by bringing all the best coverage of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Odense Håndbold on Saturday 26 April. Odense have never reached the EHF FINAL4 Women before, while FTC can reach the event for the second time in three seasons.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on the dedicated live blog on eurohandball.com.