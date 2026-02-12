Quarter-final race heats up in penultimate round of the group phase

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Sergey Nikolaev
12 February 2026, 11:00

Just two rounds are left to play in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group stage, and in the Match of the Week on Saturday, group A leaders Györi Audi ETO KC, who have already secured an early quarter-final berth, will face third-placed Team Esbjerg in Denmark.

Also in group A, Metz Handball, who will host BV Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, will also book a direct quarter-final ticket with a victory, while Storhamar Handball Elite need a win at OTP Group Buducnost and another result to go their way to stay in the fight for a play-off spot.

In group B, Brest Bretagne Handball aim to tighten their grip on the top spot when they meet Sola HK, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria pit sides with CSM Bucuresti. An all-Danish encounter between Ikast Håndbold and Odense Håndbold could further reshape the standings ahead of the final round, while HC Podravka and Krim OTP Group Mercator meet in a direct duel for a play-offs spot.

GROUP A

MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 14 February, at 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-11
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg, 13 September 2025 (31:30 (15:15))

  • last Saturday, Györ took their 11th victory in 12 matches, 34:22 against Buducnost, which helped them secure an early quarter-final spot
  • Esbjerg, who rank third in the group with 17 points, won a Nordic derby at Storhamar in round 12, 39:33
  • the Danish team are on a four-match winning run, and they have been unbeaten for seven encounters
  • Henny Reistad, who netted 15 times against Storhamar, shares the top position in the competition's scoring chart with Brest's Anna Vyakhireva, each with a tally of 85 goals
  • in the reverse fixture, 12 goals by Dione Housheer lifted Györ to a 31:30 win, as Kristina Jörgensen scored the winner with 10 seconds to play

STAT OF THE MATCH: The Match of the Week on Saturday marks the 12th EHF Champions League meeting between Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC, and the Danish side is yet to take a point against the seven-time champions. Györ currently have the best defence in the entire competition with only 302 goals conceded — or 25.26 on average per game, compared to their opponents' 29.5 — but Esbjerg's line-up includes top scorer Henny Reistad, whose tally stands at 85 goals.

20260125 Team Esbjerg DVSC Schaeffler Coach Axnér(1)
How do you win against the best team in the world? That is the question. In the previous two ties, we have been very close, and in the match earlier this season, we had chances to win. There is also still a small possibility for us to get the top two spots, and we have to pursue it, which means we need to win this game.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20260207 ETO Buducnost E 99 Celebrate
They always fight a lot against Györ. It's always been big games between Esbjerg and Györ at home or away. I think all of us expect a big game and now they are much more stable and I think they play really good. They play less individually than at the beginning of the season. They play more together. I think it will be an interesting game.
Hatadou Sako
Goalkeeper, Györi Audi ETO KC

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 15 February, at 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-3
Last match: Metz Handball vs BV Borussia Dortmund, 13 September 2025 (38:29 (19:15))

  • Dortmund lost at Debrecen 29:23 last week and are currently sixth-placed in the group with eight points
  • the German side, who will return home after three consecutive away games, need just one point to mathematically secure their play-off spot. Should they lose, then Storhamar failing to beat Buducnost would still see them through
  • Metz, who rank second in the group with 20 points, are certain to book a direct quarter-final ticket with a victory. If they draw or lose, they will still secure second place if they equal or better Esbjerg's result
  • the French team are on a three-game winning run; in round 12, they proved too strong for Bistrita in a home match, 29:26
  • Metz's Sarah Bouktit takes the joint third place in the tournament's scoring chart with 75 goals; Dortmund's leading scorer Alina Grijseels has 50 goals under her belt

Z919578

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Sunday 15 February, at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-2
Last match: Storhamar Handball Elite vs OTP Group Buducnost, 14 September 2025 (25:14 (13:8))

  • the match features two group A outsiders, as Buducnost are last-placed with three points, and Storhamar sit seventh with four points
  • after a defeat at Györ last week, Buducnost lost the chance to reach the play-offs
  • Storhamar, who are on an eight-game losing run, still have a chance to progress; they are four points behind sixth-placed Dortmund, but have a head-to-head advantage over the German side
  • the Norwegian side must win this match and hope Dortmund lose to Metz to keep themselves alive
  • in the reverse match, 19 saves with a 59 per cent efficiency by Eli Marie Raasok helped the Norwegian side to a 25:14 win
  • Anniken Obaidli, who netted 14 goals against Esbjerg in round 12, is Storhamar's best scorer in the competition with 66 goals; Ivana Godec netted 59 times for Buducnost

DSC 5544
We still have hopes of reaching the play-offs. So we are going to Podgorica to do everything we can to win the match. I think we have performed at a good level in the last few matches, even though they have not been big on points. The precision has been ok. Buducnost is a team that has a lot of energy and enthusiasm in their game. We have to deal with that and respond in the same way.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Sunday 15 February, at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: DVSC Schaeffler vs Gloria Bistrita, 13 September 2025 (33:34 (15:15))

  • both teams have already secured their play-off spots, but have no chance for a direct quarter-final ticket
  • Bistrita, who lost all four EHF Champions League games in 2026, are in fourth position in the group with 12 points and will secure that place if they earn at least a point
  • Debrecen are fifth-placed with 10 points under their belt; last Saturday, eight goals from Alicia Toublanc and 15 saves by Jessica Ryde powered them to a 29:23 win against Dortmund
  • with 72 goals, Toublanc ranks sixth among the competition's scorers, while Bistrita's Danila So Delgado, who has 71 goals, is seventh in that list
  • in the reverse fixture, Toublanc scored 11 goals, but it was not enough, as Larissa Nüsser and Asuka Fujita netted nine times each, powering Bistrita to a one-goal victory

Ehf 269
Hard and good team, we suffered a lot in the previous game and we know it won’t be easy to get the two points at home. It’s a full battle for the fourth position and we have to fight and be focused 60 minutes.
Jennifer Gutiérrez
Left wing, Gloria Bistrita

GROUP B

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Sola HK (NOR)

Saturday 14 February, at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Sola HK vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 13 September 2025 (24:26 (12:14))

  • Brest enter the match as the group B leaders with 18 points, while Sola remain bottom with one point and are out of play-offs contention
  • Brest will secure a quarter-final berth if they beat Sola and FTC and Ikast avoid defeat against CSM and Odense, respectively
  • the reverse fixture was a tight contest, with Sola mounting a late comeback after trailing by five goals
  • Brest's Anna Vyakhireva is level with Henny Reistad at the top of the scoring chart on 85 goals, while Camilla Herrem leads Sola with 52
  • the French side boast the second-most efficient attack in the competition with 403 goals in 12 matches, averaging 33.58 per game, tied with Team Esbjerg

20250913 SOLA BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL Kenneth Mcdowell DWP 1049
It will be far from an easy game. They’ll play freely and will be eager to try to get a win. It’s a team that caused us a lot of problems in the first leg. We’re expecting a tough match. We still have our destiny in our own hands in this competition. Two wins would allow us to finish top of the group and that’s the goal.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ95300
We’re looking forward to facing a strong Brest team this weekend, in an arena with a great atmosphere. We had a positive experience against FTC at home and will do everything we can to build on that positive momentum.
Selma Henriksen
Line player, Sola HK

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 14 February, at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-10
Last match: CSM Bucuresti vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 14 September 2025 (31:28 (12:14))

  • the sides meet for the 16th time in Europe's top flight in one of the standout clashes of the round
  • FTC seek revenge after a 28:31 defeat in round 2, when their future player Elizabeth Omoregie scored eight goals
  • FTC can lock in a quarter-final spot if they win their match and Ikast beat Odense
  • Omoregie is CSM's top scorer and the competition's third-highest scorer with 75 goals, while Katrin Klujber and Emily Vogel lead FTC with 63 and 59 goals, respectively
  • FTC have the third-best defence in the competition and the best in group B with 336 goals conceded, ahead of CSM on 348
  • both teams have won all four matches in 2026, with CSM on a six-game winning streak and FTC on a five-game run

20260124PGY 11921
A huge battle is waiting for us, but we want to keep the position we have fought for in the last weeks. We know that there are very good players in Bucharest. We will face top quality players in every position, but we will prepare well and do everything to succeed.
Júlia Hársfalvi
Left wing, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 13
I think it is going to be a tough game but we are ready to fight! We are doing everything we can to do our jobs and we take it one game at a time. I think we are right now in a good rhythm and I just hope we will keep going and keep pushing.
Anne-Mette Hansen
Left back, CSM Bucuresti

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO)

Saturday 14 February, at 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-2-9
Last match: Krim Otp Group Mercator vs HC Podravka, 14 September 2025 (22:27 (11:14))

  • both sides sit on five points, and their head-to-head clash could prove decisive in the race for the final play-off spot
  • a win of any kind for Podravka will secure them a play-off berth, while Krim must win by at least six goals to guarantee progression
  • Podravka won the first meeting by five goals, backed by strong goalkeeping and a 10-goal performance by Katarina Pandža, who is now sidelined through injury
  • Podravka are on a nine-game losing streak, while Krim have lost their last three games
  • the teams have similar attacking and defensive numbers: Krim average 26 goals scored per game, 1.9 fewer than Podravka, while the Croatian side conceded 32.41 goals on average, 2.16 more than Krim
  • French international Tamara Horacek is Krim's top scorer with 59 goals, while Matea Pletikosic pulls Podravka with 65

419A0424
I honestly think it will be a very difficult game. Of course, there is a lot of pressure on us and them at the same time. The game decides whether we will advance to the next stage, which is why it will be a difficult and demanding game. The team that comes with more focus, desire and character will win.
Matea Pletikosic
Centre back, HC Podravka
SP7 3063 2
We aren't interested in the math or calculations right now; we are focused only on securing the two points that guarantee the continuation of our European season. I am extremely satisfied with the team's response. In recent weeks, a strong desire and belief in success have been evident in training.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim Otp Group Mercator

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 15 February, at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Odense Håndbold vs Ikast Håndbold, 14 September 2025 (35:28 (17:12))

  • the all-Danish duel could significantly shape the standings ahead of the final round, with Odense sitting third on 17 points and Ikast fifth on 16, both having secured at least a play-off spot and still in the hunt for a top-two place
  • the reverse fixture went Odense's way convincingly, highlighted by Althea Reinhardt’s 14 saves
  • Ikast arrive on a three-game winning streak, while Odense have won two of their last three matches
  • Julie Scaglione leads Ikast with 74 goals, while Thale Rushfeldt Deila tops Odense's scoring with 60
  • Odense boast the best attack in the competition with 406 goals scored, or 33.83 per game, while Ikast rank seventh with 371, or 30.91 on average

IMGL8692
Odense is a team we are very familiar with, and we truly feel that we could have beaten them in the most recent match in the domestic league, where we were eight goals behind but fought our way back into the game. Odense have been affected by injuries lately, but that does not make them any less dangerous, and we know that a tough match awaits us on Sunday — but we are ready for revenge.
Cecilie Brandt
Right wing, Ikast Håndbold
IMGL7931

Photos © Fradi.hu (main), Kevin Clement & Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen (in-text)

