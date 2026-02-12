Also in group A, Metz Handball, who will host BV Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, will also book a direct quarter-final ticket with a victory, while Storhamar Handball Elite need a win at OTP Group Buducnost and another result to go their way to stay in the fight for a play-off spot.

In group B, Brest Bretagne Handball aim to tighten their grip on the top spot when they meet Sola HK, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria pit sides with CSM Bucuresti. An all-Danish encounter between Ikast Håndbold and Odense Håndbold could further reshape the standings ahead of the final round, while HC Podravka and Krim OTP Group Mercator meet in a direct duel for a play-offs spot.

GROUP A

Saturday 14 February, at 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-11

Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg, 13 September 2025 (31:30 (15:15))

last Saturday, Györ took their 11th victory in 12 matches, 34:22 against Buducnost, which helped them secure an early quarter-final spot

Esbjerg, who rank third in the group with 17 points, won a Nordic derby at Storhamar in round 12, 39:33

the Danish team are on a four-match winning run, and they have been unbeaten for seven encounters

Henny Reistad, who netted 15 times against Storhamar, shares the top position in the competition's scoring chart with Brest's Anna Vyakhireva, each with a tally of 85 goals

in the reverse fixture, 12 goals by Dione Housheer lifted Györ to a 31:30 win, as Kristina Jörgensen scored the winner with 10 seconds to play

STAT OF THE MATCH: The Match of the Week on Saturday marks the 12th EHF Champions League meeting between Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC, and the Danish side is yet to take a point against the seven-time champions. Györ currently have the best defence in the entire competition with only 302 goals conceded — or 25.26 on average per game, compared to their opponents' 29.5 — but Esbjerg's line-up includes top scorer Henny Reistad, whose tally stands at 85 goals.