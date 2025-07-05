Quarter-final spots confirmed for YAC17 EHF Beach EURO

Men's competition

Spain and France in group A, Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands in group B, as well as Hungary, Czechia and Sweden in group C, are continuing their hunt for the shiny silverware.

First and second teams from each group and the two best third-ranked teams, in this case, the Netherlands and Sweden, have made it to the next stage of the competition. Germany will meet Sweden, Hungary will battle it out with the Netherlands, Spain will face Croatia, and France will lock horns with Czechia.

Women's competition

In group A, unbeaten Spain and second placed Czechia are among the best eight, together with Sweden, Croatia and Germany from group B as well as Hungary, Norway and France in group C.

Same as in men's competition, two best third-ranked teams, Germany in group B and France in group C, have made it to the quarter-finals. All four matches will be played at 20:00 CEST, with Sweden facing France, Hungary playing against Germany, Spain will meet Croatia for what will be a double quarter-finals between the two, as men's teams will also face earlier in the day, and Czechia will play against Norway.