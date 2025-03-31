Quarter-final tickets to be handed over in Germany and France

The last four tickets for the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 are up for grabs this week – and all of them will be handed over in France and Germany.

Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and Paris Saint-Germain start the reverse fixtures as winners of the first legs away, while HBC Nantes lost at Orlen Wisla Plock and aim to turn a three-goal deficit around in the Match of the Week on Wednesday.