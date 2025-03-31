Quarter-final tickets to be handed over in Germany and France
The last four tickets for the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 are up for grabs this week – and all of them will be handed over in France and Germany.
Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and Paris Saint-Germain start the reverse fixtures as winners of the first legs away, while HBC Nantes lost at Orlen Wisla Plock and aim to turn a three-goal deficit around in the Match of the Week on Wednesday.
We're in for a tough game, because Kielce of course have a lot of quality in their team. After the first leg, the players will be 100 per cent fired up. They have nothing to lose, they can only win. We should not underestimate them. But if we put in the same performance, there's a good chance that we can celebrate reaching the quarter-finals with our fans.
We go into the second game with a four-goal deficit that we have to erase. We are facing a very complicated match against a high-quality opponent. In the first match we had the opportunity to test some game situations and now we know which ones could be successful. I wish the second match will be exciting until the end.