Quarter-final tickets to be handed over in Germany and France

31 March 2025, 11:00

The last four tickets for the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 are up for grabs this week – and all of them will be handed over in France and Germany.

Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and Paris Saint-Germain start the reverse fixtures as winners of the first legs away, while HBC Nantes lost at Orlen Wisla Plock and aim to turn a three-goal deficit around in the Match of the Week on Wednesday.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 2 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV 
First leg: 33:27 in favour of Füchse Berlin

  • netting 12 times, Danish world champion Lasse Andersson was the top scorer of the reverse fixture, which Berlin turned around in the last 20 minutes
  • the only time Füchse were part of the quarter-finals was in their debut 2011/12 season, when they even made it to the semi-finals
  • Kielce aim for their seventh quarter-final in the last 10 years; last season, the 2016 EHF Champions League winners failed against another German team in the quarter-finals, SC Magdeburg
  • the duel includes the new and old IHF World Player of the Year, Berlin’s Dane Mathias Gidsel, who finished ahead of Andreas Wolff and Kielce’s right back Alex Dujshebaev
  • the aggregate winner of this duel face last year’s finalists Aalborg Håndbold in the quarter-finals
  • both sides top their domestic league, as Kielce won 31:28 against Gdansk and Berlin beat Hamburg 40:35 on Sunday

We're in for a tough game, because Kielce of course have a lot of quality in their team. After the first leg, the players will be 100 per cent fired up. They have nothing to lose, they can only win. We should not underestimate them. But if we put in the same performance, there's a good chance that we can celebrate reaching the quarter-finals with our fans.
Mijajlo Marsenic
Line player, Füchse Berlin

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday 2 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 28:25 in favour of Orlen Wisla Plock

  • Orlen Wisla Plock were the only home side to win the first leg of the play-offs last week; Przemyslaw Krajewski was the top scorer then, netting eight times
  • the Polish side is still unbeaten in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches in 2025 with four victories and one draw
  • HBC Nantes were eliminated in this stage of the competition by Plock two years ago, when the play-offs needed to be decided by a penalty shootout after two draws
  • in 2022/23, Plock managed to qualify for their first quarter-finals, while Nantes aim for their fourth appearance and the first since 2020/2021
  • current top scorers of both sides are Aymeric Minne with 69 goals for Nantes and Miha Zarabec, who netted 60 times for Plock
  • the aggregate winner will face Sporting CP, runners-up of group A, in the quarter-finals
  • in the French league, Nantes lost 25:24 against Istres on Sunday, while Plock had a perfect dress rehearsal in the Polish league, winning 36:26 against Wroclaw to share the top of the standings with Kielce

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Wednesday 2 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 30:26 in favour of SC Magdeburg

  • Magdeburg were ahead for the entire 60 minutes of the first fixture and the former EHF Champions League winners took a dominant 30:26 victory
  • before last week’s duel, Magdeburg had won both EHF Champions League matches against Dinamo in the group phase of the 2022/23 season (34:33 and 30:28)
  • history can repeat for Dinamo, as in their only previous play-off participation they were eliminated by another German team, THW Kiel, in 2023
  • Bucuresti never made it to the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League, while Magdeburg aim for their sixth participation among the top eight
  • as the show “Holiday on Ice” is currently taking place in Magdeburg’s GETEC Arena, they have to move to Dessau for their home match
  • the aggregate winner of this pairing will lock horns with One Veszprém HC in the quarter-finals on the way to Cologne
  • Dinamo won the Bucharest derby against CSM Bucuresti, 36:28 on Saturday, while Magdeburg did not have a domestic match last weekend

We go into the second game with a four-goal deficit that we have to erase. We are facing a very complicated match against a high-quality opponent. In the first match we had the opportunity to test some game situations and now we know which ones could be successful. I wish the second match will be exciting until the end.
Stanislav Kasparek
Right back, Dinamo Bucuresti

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)
Thursday 3 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV 
First leg: 31:30 in favour of Paris-Saint Germain Handball

  • the reverse fixture was on the edge for 60 minutes and 100 seconds before the end, Szeged netted to reduce the gap to one goal, before Ferran Sole secured PSG’s away win
  • including last week’s duel, Paris won eight of the previous 11 EHF Champions League matches against Szeged, while the Hungarian side clinched only two victories
  • the two current best scorers of the competition meet in this tie — Mario Sostaric (Szeged) is on 107 goals, while Kamil Syprzak netted 96 times for PSG
  • Paris can make it to the quarter-finals for the 12th consecutive time in the club’s history, while Szeged aim for their sixth participation and the first one since 2018/19
  • record winners Barça will duel for the ticket to Cologne against the aggregate winner of this tie
  • in the French league, PSG took a clear 30:19 win against Creteil, as Szeged surprisingly lost 35:33 at Györ

Photos © Eliza Sólya/OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (main), Jerzy Stankowski/Orlen Wisla Plock & Mihai Neacsu/Dinamo Bucuresti (in-text)

