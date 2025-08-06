Quarter-finals await at W17 EHF EURO 2025

Main round group G was comprised of four teams who entered the phase with the exact same record: two wins and one draw apiece. Those sides were Spain and Denmark, coming from preliminary group A, and Slovakia and Germany from group B. The four sides had beaten the other teams in their respective groups and drawn against each other, which meant they all started the main round with one point.

In the main round, yet another draw was recorded, as Denmark and Germany played a 28:28 result in the first round, while Slovakia beat Spain 25:22. On the second and final main round day, Spain defeated Germany 27:26 and Denmark beat Slovakia 22:21, making for a nail-biting decision in the quarter-final race.

Denmark placed first on the table of the extremely tight group, Slovakia were second ahead of Spain — though on the same number of points — and Germany finished fourth. Spain’s results were enough to take them through to the quarter-finals, alongside Denmark and Spain, as one of the best third-ranked teams.