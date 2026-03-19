Quarter-finals start with THC, Dijon eyeing return to EHF Finals

I am very excited about the quarter-finals. It has been a long time since Viborg HK have participated in international competitions, so to be in a quarter-final is already a nice result. It is always exciting to play international matches, especially against a team like Bucuresti — a very good team which always bring a lot of energy to the match, some of which comes from the dedicated Bucuresti fans.

Sara Hald Line player, Viborg HK