Quarter-finals start with THC, Dijon eyeing return to EHF Finals
Eight clubs from six different countries are in action this weekend for the first leg of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals — and defending champions Thüringer HC from Germany and last season’s third-ranked French side JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are among them.
I am very excited about the quarter-finals. It has been a long time since Viborg HK have participated in international competitions, so to be in a quarter-final is already a nice result. It is always exciting to play international matches, especially against a team like Bucuresti — a very good team which always bring a lot of energy to the match, some of which comes from the dedicated Bucuresti fans.