Quotes after the EHF Finals Women 2023 semi-finals
Comments from coaches and players after the EHF Finals Women 2023 semi-finals on Saturday 13 May in Graz.
SEMI-FINAL 2: BV BORUSSIA 09 DORTMUND 33:35 NYKØBING FALSTER HÅNDBOLD
Henk Groener – coach, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
On the match:
“We knew before that it would be a close game with two teams who would fight until the end. We had a good start, we took away five goals at some point, but we were not able to continue this performance, most of all in defence.
“Today again I’ve experienced why I don’t like this rule with seven against six. It’s a fight in defence, always majority, and then you have to have a little bit of luck that you get easy possessions when they miss, that you can score into the empty goal – we didn’t have that many opportunities today.
“We didn't find means in the offence, we took too much the 5-1 against one. But we remained in the game. Then it comes to penalties. It is a little bit a lottery, and their goalkeeper stopped three out of five. It’s a deserved win.”
Dana Bleckmann – left back, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
On the game:
“It was a really tough match from the beginning, it was really fast one to the other side. We came really good into the game and started good, but then Nykøbing also improved their defence and we couldn't get through any more as we did in the first half.
“In the end it was also luck, when it comes to penalties.”
Emma Olsson – line player, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
On their emotions in the second half:
“Pretty calm actually, because you know you have 10 minutes to do something, so it’s no stress. But of course it’s a lot to take in.”
On the game:
“It’s really really fun to play these tight and even games. Of course we would wish it would go the other way around, but we’re playing against a really good team. We’re just happy that we had a good semi-final.”
On the placement match against Thüringer HC:
“We’re playing a derby game against our German friends, so it’s always emotional. We’re always excited to play against Thüringer and beat them.”
Jakob Larsen – coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
On the match:
“Before the start of the extra time, I said to them just take it easy, and we continue to play seven against six, because we succeeded with that. It was a matter of being calm in the heads. Then cross the fingers and pray a prayer, because it was so intense and equal.”
Mia Svele – centre back, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
On the match:
“I was really excited. I’d never played against Dortmund and we knew they are a good team and have really good one-against-one players, they have shooters and wings and goalkeepers all over the line. We knew we need to have a good defending match so we could run, our biggest weapon. I’m also glad that seven against six was good today. That’s the reason that took us back in the game again.”
Nikita van der Vliet – line player, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
On having to fight back into the game:
“We had a little bit of a problem with the one against ones in the first half. We weren’t really ready for it. We stepped up in the second half, we ran way more in the second half as well. If we did that from the start we didn’t have to make it to penalties.”
On their comeback:
“I’m just so proud of my team that we were fighting back. The emotions were going really high because you felt the adrenalin coming up and the score was coming closer and closer. Because of that we came back and we were fighting like hell as a team.”
On how they managed to come back into the match:
“We talked in the locker room about just giving so much more sprit and more fight, and they fight against us, we have to fight back. We did that way more in the second half and our speed was way more better in the second half as well. We did a great job and tomorrow we should just do it from the start so we don’t make it so close.”
SEMI-FINAL 1: IKAST HANDBOLD 31:26 THÜRINGER HC
Kasper Christensen – coach, Ikast Handbold
On the reason for their victory:
“We have a lot of good players. We are able to put different players and different playing styles in the game. That was also the reason why we won today.”
“Thüringer has played a really good tournament, also in Germany. We knew they should stress us and they did today.”
Jessica Ryde – goalkeeper, Ikast Handbold
On the reason for their victory:
“It was a really equal first five to 10 minutes but we knew how we wanted to stop Thüringer. A big part of the game we keep to the strategy, which was to have many shots from the wings, which I had good luck with today.”
Emma Friis – left wing, Ikast Handbold
On what made the difference for them:
“We did a big difference in the defence. We were very strong, we had a strong goalkeeper performance, and everyone really played their best today.”
On who she would like to face in the final:
“We know Nykøbing from Denmark so it would be fun to meet Dortmund, but we’ll take whoever we get.”
Herbert Müller – coach, Thüringer HC
On the result:
“They punished us. In both half times we started really good. After being 4:2 in front we had two suspensions and these suspensions turned around the match. Although we conceded 17 goals in the first half our defence was pretty good, I’m really satisfied with the defence.
“But I cannot be satisfied with our offence. We played not good enough, we had a lot of technical mistakes which left Ikast in a position where they could control the empty goal. Also we missed so many free shots from the wings today.
“Being back with seven goals (down) we said OK, we have to put everything inside now because in handball seven goals is possible to turn around. We started again pretty good.
“We could not turn it around. Ikast have a lot of great players, they manage to play with patience and a solid game, and they deserved to win this match.”
Sonja Frey – left wing, Thüringer HC
On tomorrow’s placement match:
“We need to regenerate well, eat, and the focus will come slowly for tomorrow. We want to win this game, it doesn’t matter which of the two teams will be the opponent. But for the next hour we need to process this game.
“I had a feeling we had a small chance but everything had to be in our favour. But it was not.”
Johanna Reichert – left back, Thüringer HC
On facing Ikast’s defence:
“It was hard because physically they were stronger than us. Of course they were also fighters and were playing good together and helping each other out.”
On what their coach Herbert Müller said to them at half-time:
“Everything or nothing.”