While the top three spots in group A are settled, the winner of group B depends on the clash between Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC (Sunday 23 February, 16:00 CET).
Meanwhile Storhamar Handball Elite and CS Gloria 2018 BN in group A, and Rapid Bucuresti and Buducnost in group B, are all still in the running for the last play-off berth in each group. Rapid and Buducnost will go head-to-head on Sunday (16:00 CET) to decide sixth place.
Here are all the possible scenarios ahead of the last group matches.
GROUP A
Metz Handball – finish first and advance to the quarter-finals
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals
CSM Bucuresti – finish third and advance to the play-offs
HC Podravka Vegeta – advance to the play-offs and will finish fourth if:
- they beat Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Krim Mercator Ljubljana - advance to the play-offs and will finish fourth if:
- they win or tie against HC Podravka Vegeta
Storhamar Handball Elite – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:
- they win or draw against Metz Handball
- OR if they lose to Metz, if CS Gloria 2018 BN do not beat CSM Bucuresti
CS Gloria 2018 BN – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:
- they win against CSM Bucuresti AND Storhamar Handball Elite lose to Metz Handball
Nykøbing Falster Håndbold – cannot advance to the play-offs