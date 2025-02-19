Race for Champions League play-offs concludes this weekend

Race for Champions League play-offs concludes this weekend

19 February 2025, 14:30

After 13 exciting rounds, the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 group phase ends this weekend, with the final rankings in both groups and two play-off places still to be confirmed.

While the top three spots in group A are settled, the winner of group B depends on the clash between Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC (Sunday 23 February, 16:00 CET).

Meanwhile Storhamar Handball Elite and CS Gloria 2018 BN in group A, and Rapid Bucuresti and Buducnost in group B, are all still in the running for the last play-off berth in each group. Rapid and Buducnost will go head-to-head on Sunday (16:00 CET) to decide sixth place.

Here are all the possible scenarios ahead of the last group matches.

GROUP A

Metz Handball – finish first and advance to the quarter-finals
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals

CSM Bucuresti – finish third and advance to the play-offs

HC Podravka Vegeta – advance to the play-offs and will finish fourth if:

  • they beat Krim Mercator Ljubljana

Krim Mercator Ljubljana  - advance to the play-offs and will finish fourth if:

  • they win or tie against HC Podravka Vegeta

Storhamar Handball Elite – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:

  • they win or draw against Metz Handball
  • OR if they lose to Metz, if CS Gloria 2018 BN do not beat CSM Bucuresti

CS Gloria 2018 BN – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:

  • they win against CSM Bucuresti AND Storhamar Handball Elite lose to Metz Handball

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold – cannot advance to the play-offs

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC – advance to the quarter-finals; they finish first if:

  • they win or draw against Team Esbjerg
  • lose to Team Esbjerg by one goal

Team Esbjerg – advance to the quarter-finals; they finish first if:

  • they beat Györi Audi ETO KC by two goals or more

Odense Håndbold – finish third and advance to the play-offs
Brest Bretagne Handball – finish fourth and advance to the play-offs
HB Ludwigsburg – finish fifth and advance to the play-offs

Rapid Bucuresti – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:

  • they win or draw against Buducnost

Buducnost – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:

  • they beat Rapid Bucuresti


Photos © Sabin Malisevschi, S.H. Photography

