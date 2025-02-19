While the top three spots in group A are settled, the winner of group B depends on the clash between Team Esbjerg and Györi Audi ETO KC (Sunday 23 February, 16:00 CET).

Meanwhile Storhamar Handball Elite and CS Gloria 2018 BN in group A, and Rapid Bucuresti and Buducnost in group B, are all still in the running for the last play-off berth in each group. Rapid and Buducnost will go head-to-head on Sunday (16:00 CET) to decide sixth place.

GROUP A

Metz Handball – finish first and advance to the quarter-finals

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals

CSM Bucuresti – finish third and advance to the play-offs

HC Podravka Vegeta – advance to the play-offs and will finish fourth if:

they beat Krim Mercator Ljubljana

Krim Mercator Ljubljana - advance to the play-offs and will finish fourth if:

they win or tie against HC Podravka Vegeta

Storhamar Handball Elite – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:

they win or draw against Metz Handball

OR if they lose to Metz, if CS Gloria 2018 BN do not beat CSM Bucuresti

CS Gloria 2018 BN – finish sixth and advance to the play-offs if:

they win against CSM Bucuresti AND Storhamar Handball Elite lose to Metz Handball

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold – cannot advance to the play-offs