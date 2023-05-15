Race to Cologne going down to the wire

The second leg opens Wednesday with the Match of the Week in Germany, where SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock meet again after their draw last week. Also, thanks to their four-goal win in Kiel in the first leg, Paris Saint-Germain HB have taken an advantage over THW, which they still have to confirm at home.

On Thursday, Barlinek Industria Kielce and Telekom Veszprém HC start their tie still in the balance after the 29:29 result from the first leg. And titleholders Barça are strong favourites to advance after their 37:30 away win at GOG last week.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

MOTW: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) – first leg 22:22

Wednesday 17 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV