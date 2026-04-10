Race to EURO Cup semi-finals goes down to the wire
The last round of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 will bring the decision regarding the two remaining open spots for the final tournament, after Norway and Denmark secured their qualification earlier. Romania against Poland and Hungary against Czechia meet in direct duels to advance from their respective group.
It’s going to be incredibly fun. It’s special to be able to play one final match at home in Kristiansand, for several reasons. This is where it all started, and I feel that I’ve been missing a proper ending here in the city. Of course, getting recognition for what you’ve achieved is really nice. I don’t actually think that much about it, but it’s going to be very emotional.
We’ll also want to win against Romania. We want to become a better team, gain confidence ahead of the EURO, so I believe we can achieve that in front of our home crowd. Playing in Poland is always a great honor. Each of us always wants to show our best in those moments.
The last match against the Polish national team is definitely a test of character, and I hope all the girls will overcome, from a mental point of view, the unpleasant moment experienced in the game against Norway. We need to go in with confidence, courage, and the desire to show the true professional and human quality of this Romanian national team.
I hope we can play our game again against Czechia and we will be able to qualify for the final event of the EURO Cup competition. I think we made a great step on Wednesday and we would like to finish the national team season with another victory in front of our fans in Érd.
I come across the Hungarian style of handball every day thanks to my club engagement. I also play against most of the Hungarian national team players in the league. Hungarian handball is very physical, but they also have fast wings. It will definitely be a special match for me. I am looking forward to a full arena, because handball is very popular with the fans in Hungary.
All games are important for us, we cannot lose one opportunity to improve our handball. So we cannot go to Denmark to lose our time. We have to go there and try to learn our lessons, do our best handball and improve for the future.