Race to EURO Cup semi-finals goes down to the wire

Race to EURO Cup semi-finals goes down to the wire

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EHF / Björn Pazen
10 April 2026, 14:30

The last round of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 will bring the decision regarding the two remaining open spots for the final tournament, after Norway and Denmark secured their qualification earlier. Romania against Poland and Hungary against Czechia meet in direct duels to advance from their respective group.

Also, Norway and the whole handball world say farewell to Katrine Lunde, who will have the last match of her career against Slovakia on home ground in Kristianstad. Lunde (46) will have her 389th appearance with the national team. She announced her retirement after the 2025 World Championship, where she won her third gold medal on the global stage.

Lunde is seven-time EHF EURO and three-time Olympic champion and, on club level, a seven-time EHF Champions League winner — the most decorated female handball player in history.

“It's really big to have a final international match together with the girls. The fact that it will be played in Kristiansand only makes it even bigger. It was the city where I had the pleasure of starting a fantastic journey,” Lunde said.
  
GROUP 1

Norway vs Slovakia

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Norway are confirmed group winners and have won all of their matches; on Wednesday, they took a commanding 45:25 win at Romania, their 17th victory in the same number of EHF EURO Cup matches
  • Slovakia are on zero points; in round 5, they lost 21:34 against Poland
  • Norway won the reverse fixture 31:19 after already leading 18:9 at the break
  • top scorers are Henny Reistad for Norway, who is second best overall scorer of the competition with 30 goals, and Barbora Lancz, who netted 21 times for Slovakia

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20210907 Vipers Lunde 2020 21 2000Px
It’s going to be incredibly fun. It’s special to be able to play one final match at home in Kristiansand, for several reasons. This is where it all started, and I feel that I’ve been missing a proper ending here in the city. Of course, getting recognition for what you’ve achieved is really nice. I don’t actually think that much about it, but it’s going to be very emotional.
Katrine Lunde
Goalkeeper, Norway

Poland vs Romania

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this duel will decide the second spot in this group and the participation in the final tournament
  • despite the 45:25 defeat against Norway in round 5, Romania are still two points ahead of Poland
  • as Romania have won the reverse fixture 34:29 on home ground, Poland need to win by at least six goals to proceed to the final tournament
  • Poland have four points on their account after beating Slovakia twice
  • Romania’s Sorina Maria Grozav tops the scorers list with 32 goals, though she did not play against Norway on Wednesday; Magda Balsam was Poland’s top scorer in the 34:21 win against Slovakia with 11 goals and is third in the ranking, with 27

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20251019 ROU POL Craiova A7
We’ll also want to win against Romania. We want to become a better team, gain confidence ahead of the EURO, so I believe we can achieve that in front of our home crowd. Playing in Poland is always a great honor. Each of us always wants to show our best in those moments.
Adrianna Górna
Right wing, Poland
20260410 W EURO Cup ROU Quote
The last match against the Polish national team is definitely a test of character, and I hope all the girls will overcome, from a mental point of view, the unpleasant moment experienced in the game against Norway. We need to go in with confidence, courage, and the desire to show the true professional and human quality of this Romanian national team.
Ovidiu Mihăilă
Head coach, Romania

GROUP 2

Hungary vs Czechia

Saturday 11 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Hungary are favourites to clinch the second place of this group with six points on their account and after winning the reverse fixture 31:20 at Czechia
  • after losing both matches of the double-header against Denmark, Hungary took a clear 42:23 victory at Türkiye in round 5
  • Czechia remained on four points after their 30:20 defeat against Denmark in the previous round; they had beaten Türkiye twice in March
  • Hungary’s top scorers Katrin Klujber (22) and Petra Simon (21) are almost on the same number of goals; after her 10 goals against Denmark on Thursday, Eliška Desortová is Czechia’s top scorer with 26

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20260408 TUR HUN BRK01512
I hope we can play our game again against Czechia and we will be able to qualify for the final event of the EURO Cup competition. I think we made a great step on Wednesday and we would like to finish the national team season with another victory in front of our fans in Érd.
Katrin Klujber
Right back, Hungary
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I come across the Hungarian style of handball every day thanks to my club engagement. I also play against most of the Hungarian national team players in the league. Hungarian handball is very physical, but they also have fast wings. It will definitely be a special match for me. I am looking forward to a full arena, because handball is very popular with the fans in Hungary.
Valerie Smetková
Right back, Czechia

Denmark vs Türkiye

Sunday 12 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Denmark have a clean sheet with five wins from five matches, including 41:24 against Türkiye in the reverse fixture, and are already confirmed group winners; in round 5, they beat Czechia 30:20 after leading 14:3 after 23 minutes
  • Türkiye are on the opposite end of the table with zero points; in the previous round, they lost 42:23 against Hungary
  • Denmark have the second-best attack behind Norway with 164 goals scores, and the best defence of all teams with 110 goals conceded
  • Kristina Jørgensen is top scorer for Denmark with 21 goals; Gülcan Tügel has netted 20 times for Türkiye

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20241109 Gyor Rapid Ginesta Quote
All games are important for us, we cannot lose one opportunity to improve our handball. So we cannot go to Denmark to lose our time. We have to go there and try to learn our lessons, do our best handball and improve for the future.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach. Türkiye

photo © Hana Vrbková

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