Also, Norway and the whole handball world say farewell to Katrine Lunde, who will have the last match of her career against Slovakia on home ground in Kristianstad. Lunde (46) will have her 389th appearance with the national team. She announced her retirement after the 2025 World Championship, where she won her third gold medal on the global stage.

Lunde is seven-time EHF EURO and three-time Olympic champion and, on club level, a seven-time EHF Champions League winner — the most decorated female handball player in history.

“It's really big to have a final international match together with the girls. The fact that it will be played in Kristiansand only makes it even bigger. It was the city where I had the pleasure of starting a fantastic journey,” Lunde said.



GROUP 1

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV