Rapid Bucuresti end Györ's winning streak
Rapid Bucuresti managed to end Györ's winning streak with loud support from the stands, meaning yet another powerhouse leaves Bucharest winless. It was mostly a level game after both teams had a significant lead at one point, with stellar performances by goalkeepers on both sides. Bucuresti failed to hold on to their five-goal lead, allowing Györ to take over at the beginning of the second half before they made another comeback boosted by Ivana Kapitanovic's final set of saves.
GROUP B
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 30:27 (15:16)
- Rapid Bucuresti had a great start, mainly thanks to a strong performance by Ivana Kapitanovic who was at 50 per cent save efficiency for 25 minutes of the match
- the Romanian side hit a five-goal lead in the 20th minute with Sorina Maria Grozav's goal but failed to remain at the same level
- Martin Ambros decided to shake things up when trailing by five and replaced Silje Solberg with Sandra Toft - the Danish goalkeeper saved six times in only six minutes, pushing her team to a comeback with Stine Oftedal grabbing their first lead in the match (16:15)
- in the opening minute of the second half, Györ took a three-goal lead but with strong support from the stands, Rapid caught up and equalized at 20:20, setting up a grandstand finish
- hero of the game Kapitanovic ended with an amazing 16 saves, three of which came in the final minutes, aloowing Eliza Iulia Buceschi to seal the deal with a counter-attack goal which created a decisive three-goal lead five minutes before the end
- Eliza Iulia Buceschi and Sorina Maria Grozav both netted seven times and in crucial parts of the match, making them Bucuresti's top scorers
Kapitanovic wins goalkeeper showdown
Györ and Rapid Bucuresti were fighting hard to snatch a win with stellar performances from all players. However, two names really stood out in the match, giving their teams new opportunities and making a turnover. They were goalkeepers Ivana Kapitanovic and Sandra Toft.
Kapitanovic was the crucial link for the Romanian side to enjoy an early lead, catch up with the Hungarian side later in the match after trailing by three and celebrate at the end. The Croatian international saved 16 times at a 37 per cent save efficiency, making the Hungarian attack desperate. Sandra Toft did likewise, coming to the rescue six minutes before the end of the first half, pushing her team on to their first lead of the match. However, Toft and Györ could not continue in the same rhythm in the last ten minutes, leaving her at 10 saves at 37 per cent save efficiency.
This match I think it will be very hard to ever forget. It was the best atmosphere I've ever
experienced in my life. Today it wouldn't have been fair, and I'm not talking about the opponent, who is one of the most respected rivals in Champions League, but it wouldn't have been fair not to win, for these wonderful supporters.