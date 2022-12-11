Rapid Bucuresti end Györ's winning streak

GROUP B

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 30:27 (15:16)

Rapid Bucuresti had a great start, mainly thanks to a strong performance by Ivana Kapitanovic who was at 50 per cent save efficiency for 25 minutes of the match

the Romanian side hit a five-goal lead in the 20th minute with Sorina Maria Grozav's goal but failed to remain at the same level

Martin Ambros decided to shake things up when trailing by five and replaced Silje Solberg with Sandra Toft - the Danish goalkeeper saved six times in only six minutes, pushing her team to a comeback with Stine Oftedal grabbing their first lead in the match (16:15)

in the opening minute of the second half, Györ took a three-goal lead but with strong support from the stands, Rapid caught up and equalized at 20:20, setting up a grandstand finish

hero of the game Kapitanovic ended with an amazing 16 saves, three of which came in the final minutes, aloowing Eliza Iulia Buceschi to seal the deal with a counter-attack goal which created a decisive three-goal lead five minutes before the end

Eliza Iulia Buceschi and Sorina Maria Grozav both netted seven times and in crucial parts of the match, making them Bucuresti's top scorers

Kapitanovic wins goalkeeper showdown

Györ and Rapid Bucuresti were fighting hard to snatch a win with stellar performances from all players. However, two names really stood out in the match, giving their teams new opportunities and making a turnover. They were goalkeepers Ivana Kapitanovic and Sandra Toft.

Kapitanovic was the crucial link for the Romanian side to enjoy an early lead, catch up with the Hungarian side later in the match after trailing by three and celebrate at the end. The Croatian international saved 16 times at a 37 per cent save efficiency, making the Hungarian attack desperate. Sandra Toft did likewise, coming to the rescue six minutes before the end of the first half, pushing her team on to their first lead of the match. However, Toft and Györ could not continue in the same rhythm in the last ten minutes, leaving her at 10 saves at 37 per cent save efficiency.