Rapid close group phase with a win

Group B

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb 27:22 (15:12)

with only 10 court players and three goalkeepers, Rapid made a strong intro to the game, setting a 5:1 lead with an outstanding performance by Diana Ciuca at the goal

Rapid's biggest advantage in the first half was by six, but a tough defensive display and Tena Petika's three consecutive goals reduced Lokomotiva's deficit to 9:12

in the opening minutes of the second half, Lena Ivancok had a series of saves pushing her side to a new goal run with Kristina Dramac and Tena Petika securing an equaliser (17:17)

Lokomotiva could not keep the same level as Rapid went on a 3-0 run, courtesy of Orlane Kanor, and sealed the deal on a win

Orlane Kanor shone for Rapid Bucuresti with nine goals, while Tena Petika added seven on the Croatian side

Lokomotiva end season with a good performance

It seems Rapid Bucuresti's style of play works well for Lokomotiva too. The Croatian side is the youngest team of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season and have been struggling against the best teams of Group B. In eight out of 14 matches Zagreb-based club had fewer than 20 goals, making them the least efficient team in the whole competition.

However, Nenad Sostaric's players' two best games of the season were against Rapid Bucuresti. In the first match, Lokomotiva scored 27 in a 27:31 defeat after almost a 'copy/paste' of today's first half. Even though the round 14 match ended with a lower number of goals than usual, Lokomotiva did not let go easily and kept the contest close for 45 minutes against the sixth most efficient attack of the league.

Lokomotiva also had a draw against Kastamonu Belediyesi, celebrating their first point of the season. With the curtain falling on their Champions League season, the young Croatian talents gathered new valuable experience in Europe's top flight, now with a focus on the Croatian championship.