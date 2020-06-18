Realistic and optimistic: Organisers look ahead to Women's EHF EURO 2020

On the morning of Thursday’s draw for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark and Norway, the Norwegian and Danish Handball Federation as organisers together with the European Handball Federation, are sending a message of optimism to everyone involved in the final tournament.

“The current global health situation is very challenging for all sports and, of course, together with the Organising Committees in Denmark and Norway, we have been discussing and analysing various scenarios when it comes to the presence of fans and the potential effects on the tournament as a whole,” says EHF President Michael Wiederer.

“However, for the EHF and for women’s handball, major events are of core importance. We are confident within reason that the EHF EURO can be played in front of spectators. A cancellation is currently not seen as an option.”

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 is set to take place from 3 to 20 December in the Norwegian cities of Trondheim, Stavanger and Oslo as well as in Herning and Fredrikshavn in Denmark.

Following the Women’s EHF EURO 2010 it is the second time that Norway and Denmark jointly host this flagship national team event.

“All our eyes and efforts are set on this 3 December. Preparations are on track and planning will continue. We want to host the EHF EURO, and we are working hard to do so. Nevertheless, there are different scenarios when it comes to spectators in the arenas – we are not denying the situation as it is right now,” says Erik Langerud, Secretary General of the Norwegian Handball Federation.

“The two organising federations are in close and continuous contact with the respective governments and the local health authorities. We are doing everything to ensure the safest possible environment for everyone involved in and for every step we make towards EHF EURO.”

Current measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus allow public events with up to 200 people in Norway and up to 500 people in Denmark. For both countries, assessments of the situation and a potential increase of participants allowed at events will be carried out continuously in the upcoming months.

“We are positive that the number of spectators allowed at public events – and therefore also at Women’s EHF EURO 2020 – will increase substantially during autumn,” says Morten Stig Christensen, Secretary General of the Danish Handball Federation.

“There is still some time until December, and we hope that time will work in our favour, enabling us to stage the EHF EURO in the best way possible.”