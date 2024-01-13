Record win brings the Netherlands to edge of main round
Another strong display from the Netherlands saw Staffan Olsson’s side make it two out of two in group E of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, after their largest win in history in the competition, 36:20 against Bosnia Herzegovina.
A great match for us. Our defence was strong, guys in the middle were working hard and they it easy for us to run and score with ease. When you have a defence like that it's easy to play well and have good goalkeeper.
The Netherlands played simple handball, Luc Steins made everything possible for them and even though we knew that, we couldn't stop it. We have a lot of work in front of us. We need to put our attack in focus and try to make it better.