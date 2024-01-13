Record win brings the Netherlands to edge of main round

The Netherlands confirm credentials with another impressive win

Goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen had seven saves for a 58.3 per cent saving efficiency in the first half, while left back Dani Baijens and left wing Rutger ten Velde combined for 11 goals, as the Netherlands threw off and EHF EURO edition with two wins for the first time.

Once again, the Netherlands confirmed their credentials as one of the dark horses of the competition, with their largest-ever win at the EHF EURO, but their sternest test will be in the match against Sweden, scheduled for Monday, when they play for the first place in the group against the reigning European champions However, the Dutch have already averaged 35 goals scored per match, one of the best attacks in the competitions so far, after two rounds.

Photos © Kolektiff Images