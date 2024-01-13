EURO24M

Record win brings the Netherlands to edge of main round

Another strong display from the Netherlands saw Staffan Olsson’s side make it two out of two in group E of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, after their largest win in history in the competition, 36:20 against Bosnia Herzegovina.

The victory all but ensures a place in the main round, which can be confirmed if Sweden do not lose against Georgia on Saturday evening in Mannheim.

GROUP E

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands 20:36 (7:17)

  • this was the Netherlands’ largest win in history at the EHF EURO, bettering their previous record, set against Latvia in 2020, when they took a 32:24 win
  • Staffan Olsson’s side also secured two wins in the first two matches at the EHF EURO for the first time in their history, already improving their winning tally from their first participation in 2020
  • once again, Bosnia had a slow start to the match, with a meagre 28 per cent attacking efficiency in the first half, when they scored seven goals, just like in their opener against Sweden
  • Bosnia will be looking to break their eight-match losing streak at the EHF EURO on Monday, when they face Georgia in the last match of the group, although their chances of progression are slim
  • Rutger ten Velde was the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos, after a nine-goal outing against Bosnia

A great match for us. Our defence was strong, guys in the middle were working hard and they it easy for us to run and score with ease. When you have a defence like that it's easy to play well and have good goalkeeper.
Rutger ten Velde
Left wing, Netherlands

The Netherlands confirm credentials with another impressive win

Goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen had seven saves for a 58.3 per cent saving efficiency in the first half, while left back Dani Baijens and left wing Rutger ten Velde combined for 11 goals, as the Netherlands threw off and EHF EURO edition with two wins for the first time.

Once again, the Netherlands confirmed their credentials as one of the dark horses of the competition, with their largest-ever win at the EHF EURO, but their sternest test will be in the match against Sweden, scheduled for Monday, when they play for the first place in the group against the reigning European champions However, the Dutch have already averaged 35 goals scored per match, one of the best attacks in the competitions so far, after two rounds.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

The Netherlands played simple handball, Luc Steins made everything possible for them and even though we knew that, we couldn't stop it. We have a lot of work in front of us. We need to put our attack in focus and try to make it better.
Marko Panic
Right back, Bosnia and Herzegovina
