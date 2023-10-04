Referees announced for EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023

Accommodated into the event will be the 16th EHF Beach Handball Referee and 15th EHF Beach Handball Delegate Courses for referees and delegates aiming for full EHF Beach Handball Referee and Delegate status.

Four pairs of referees and four pairs of candidate referees have been confirmed for the event, seven of the pairings are based on nationality, while there is one mixed-nationality pairing of Czech Republic's Matej Oskera and Ukraine's Hanna Silvestrova.

The full list is as follows:

Referees

Tea Lacković & Natasa Vijsnjić - CRO

Ana Barbosa & Nadia Lemos - POR

Johan Johansson Gomér & Martin Gomér - SWE

Matej Oskera (CZE) & Hanna Silvestrova (UKR)

Candidate referees

Jorge Batanero Geraldo & Marcos Dominguez Morian - ESP

Alysha Martin & Catarina Silva - GBR

Pierluigi Lorusso & Antonio Lorusso - ITA

Rebecca Rosberg Skjold & Antonie Dale - NOR

Four EHF delegates and four candidate delegates have also been named for the tournament. They are as follows:

Delegates

Marco Trespidi (ITA)

Jiri Opava (CZE)

Alexander Gehrer (GER)

Paola Gonsalez Casales (ESP)

Candidate delegates

Diogo Gomes (GBR)

Diana Kurcinova (SVK)

Deniz Gasgil (TUR)

Olga Laiuk (UKR)

The four-day event features men's and women's competitions, with 31 teams in total participating from 11 different nations.