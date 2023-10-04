Referees announced for EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023
The European Handball Federation has announced the full list of referees and delegates for the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023, which begins on 12 October in Porto Santo, Portugal.
Accommodated into the event will be the 16th EHF Beach Handball Referee and 15th EHF Beach Handball Delegate Courses for referees and delegates aiming for full EHF Beach Handball Referee and Delegate status.
Four pairs of referees and four pairs of candidate referees have been confirmed for the event, seven of the pairings are based on nationality, while there is one mixed-nationality pairing of Czech Republic's Matej Oskera and Ukraine's Hanna Silvestrova.
The full list is as follows:
Referees
Tea Lacković & Natasa Vijsnjić - CRO
Ana Barbosa & Nadia Lemos - POR
Johan Johansson Gomér & Martin Gomér - SWE
Matej Oskera (CZE) & Hanna Silvestrova (UKR)
Candidate referees
Jorge Batanero Geraldo & Marcos Dominguez Morian - ESP
Alysha Martin & Catarina Silva - GBR
Pierluigi Lorusso & Antonio Lorusso - ITA
Rebecca Rosberg Skjold & Antonie Dale - NOR
Four EHF delegates and four candidate delegates have also been named for the tournament. They are as follows:
Delegates
Marco Trespidi (ITA)
Jiri Opava (CZE)
Alexander Gehrer (GER)
Paola Gonsalez Casales (ESP)
Candidate delegates
Diogo Gomes (GBR)
Diana Kurcinova (SVK)
Deniz Gasgil (TUR)
Olga Laiuk (UKR)
The four-day event features men's and women's competitions, with 31 teams in total participating from 11 different nations.