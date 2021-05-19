Registration open for EHF Club/Management Seminar

The 2021 edition of the EHF Club/Federation Management Seminar has been confirmed with spaces limited for participation next month.

The ninth edition of the seminar will take place online between 10 and 11 June, just days before the EHF FINAL4 Men brings the curtain down on the 2020/21 club competition season. Registration for the seminar closes on 28 May.

Participants who also register for the blended learning programme can also obtain their EHF Club/Federation Management Licence.

Prominent key-note speakers from various fields of sport and media management, sport university institutes, different leagues and clubs as well as the EHF will cover a wide range of topics.

Dr Stefan Walzel of the Sport University Cologne will deliver a key-note speech on Sports and Handball and Covid-19.

Axel Sierau of SportTreff Cooperative will present on loyalty programs while Mario Leo of RESULT Sports on the social media approaches in other sports.

To register for the event, click here.

Further information, including full programme details, can be downloaded below.