After the introduction of the EHF RINCK Convention in 2000, the European Handball Federation has been offering the EHF Master Coach Course every two years since 2012.

The high-end educational package is available again in 2026 as another course cycle opens for coaches who want to raise their educational and knowledge levels for improved performances.

Each participant must have a confirmed Level III certificate according to the RINCK convention and at least three more years of coaching experience since obtaining that certificate.

The registration deadline is 1 March 2026.

Candidates who successfully complete the course will be awarded with the EHF Master Coach diploma and receive the EHF PRO Licence, the top-level EHF licence for coaches.

Course Content

Advanced technique, tactics, and methodology

Aligned with modern international handball demands and competence-based development principles, focusing on position-specific and team-level decision-making. Game and training analysis

Using updated performance-analysis tools, evidence-based feedback methods, and situational competence requirements to optimise learning and performance. Coaching theory, leadership, and communication

Reflecting the RINCK 2024 framework with emphasis on contextual coaching, coach philosophy, self-reflection, and individualised development pathways. Sport-psychological competencies

Focusing on mental performance, resilience-building, emotional regulation, and high-performance coach–player interaction. Competition and training management

Including load monitoring, regeneration strategies, stress control, and advanced season planning and periodisation models. Goalkeeper-training specialisation

Covering current international GK-training trends recognised as a key expert area within the new Specialisation & Consolidation pathway. Performance & player development

Addressing holistic long-term development, talent profiling, and performance optimisation in elite contexts. Coaching in challenging social environments

Understanding social dynamics, team-culture management, and building safe and effective learning environments. Mental-health assistance for coaches

Providing tools for recognising stress, preventing burnout, and supporting the well-being of both coaches and teams. The importance of language in coaching

Highlighting communication effectiveness, intercultural competence, and language as a key factor in the quality of the coaching experience.

Course Dates & Structure

The course comprises a minimum of 175 teaching units, takes place from June 2026 to July 2027 and is divided into 3 on-site modules as well as individual self-learning between the on-site modules:

module: Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, Budapest, 01.06. – 07.06.2026 module: Women’s EHF EURO 2026, Katowice, 14.12. – 20.12.2026 module: TBD

Experts

The team of experts consists of experienced EHF Experts, top international coaches, EHF Master coaches as well as experts in the field of sport management, sport medicine, sport psychology and communication.

Furthermore, the active involvement of the participants forms an integral part of the course which enables all coaches to share and reflect on their abilities.

Costs

The total cost of the course amounts to €4,000 for the whole course and includes:

course materials

access to EHF events

transportation during the course hours

meals during the course (lunch, dinner)

EHF Master Coach title and EHF PRO License (given successful completion)

Participants

The number of participants is limited to 25. The selection of eligible participants follows a first-come first-served principle, if the entry conditions are met.

Conditions

Following the EHF RINCK Convention coaches are only allowed to participate with:

a coaching education certificate at Level III according to the EHF RINCK Convention

a minimum of 3 years coaching experience since the completion of the Level III education (date on official coaching certificate will be taken into consideration)

Registration

Registration is possible until 1 March 2026 via this link.

The EHF will only take complete applications into consideration.

The applicants might be subject of further procedural steps and will be informed accordingly by the EHF Office.

For further information and any questions you have regarding the course, please contact João Monteiro at monteiro@eurohandball.com.

Please find the necessary documents related to the course below.