After the introduction of the EHF RINCK Convention in 2000, the European Handball Federation has been offering the EHF Master Coach Course every two years since 2012, with the previous edition taking place in 2026.

The high-end educational package is available again for a special edition in 2027, organised in response to the increasing demand for PRO Licence-qualified coaches in EHF competitions. Another course cycle opens for coaches who want to raise their educational and knowledge levels for improved performances.

Each participant must have a confirmed Level III certificate according to the RINCK convention and at least three more years of coaching experience since obtaining that certificate.

The registration deadline is 5 December 2026.

Candidates who successfully complete the course will be awarded with the EHF Master Coach diploma and receive the EHF PRO Licence, the top-level EHF licence for coaches.





Course Content

Advanced technique, tactics, and methodology

Aligned with modern international handball demands and competence-based development principles.

Game and training analysis

Using updated performance-analysis tools, evidence-based feedback methods, and situational competence requirements to optimise learning and performance.

Coaching theory, leadership, and communication

Reflecting the RINCK 2024 framework with emphasis on contextual coaching, coach philosophy, self-reflection, and individualised development pathways.

Sport-psychological competencies

Focusing on mental performance, resilience-building, and high-performance coach–player interaction.

Competition and training management

Including load monitoring, regeneration strategies, stress control, and advanced season planning integrated with scientific support.

Applied sport-scientific knowledge

Training science, sports medicine and performance diagnostics embedded into competence-based coaching practice.

Current goalkeeper-training trends

Recognised as a key expert area within the new Specialisation & Consolidation pathway.

Specialisation pathways

Along with individual coach-development strategies in line with RINCK 2024 (e.g., goalkeeper, youth, analysis, or elite coaching), including recognition of prior experience.

Course Dates & Structure

The course comprises a minimum of 175 teaching units, takes place from May 2027 to July 2028 and is divided into three on-site modules as well as individual self-learning between the on-site modules:

module: EHF FINAL4 Women 2027, Budapest, Hungary, 24.05. – 30.05.2027 module: Men's EHF EURO 2028, Valencia, Spain, 17.01. – 23.01.2028 module: TBD

Experts

The team of experts consists of experienced EHF Experts, top international coaches, EHF Master coaches as well as experts in the field of sport management, sport medicine, sport psychology and communication.

Furthermore, the active involvement of the participants forms an integral part of the course which enables all coaches to share and reflect on their abilities.

Costs

The total cost of the course amounts to €4,250 for the whole course and includes:

course materials

access to EHF events (tickets for the specific EHF competition)

transportation during the course hours

meals during the course (lunch, dinner)

EHF Master Coach title and EHF PRO License (given successful completion)

Participants

The number of participants is limited to 25. The selection of eligible participants follows a first-come first-served principle, if the entry conditions are met.

Conditions

Following the EHF RINCK Convention coaches are only allowed to participate with:

a coaching education certificate at Level III according to the EHF RINCK Convention

a minimum of 3 years coaching experience since the completion of the Level III education (date on official coaching certificate will be taken into consideration)

Registration

Registration is possible until 5 December 2026 via this link.

The EHF will only take complete applications into consideration.

The applicants might be subject of further procedural steps and will be informed accordingly by the EHF Office.

For further information and any questions you have regarding the course, please contact João Monteiro at monteiro@eurohandball.com.

Please find the necessary documents related to the course below.