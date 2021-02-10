34 nations have discovered their group opponents for this summer’s Women’s 19 EHF EURO and EHF Championships.

The draw event on Wednesday morning at the EHF Office in Austria determined the distribution of groups for the 16-team EHF EURO in Slovenia, the 10-team EHF Championship in North Macedonia and the eight-team EHF Championship in Italy.

Hosts take on dangerous Danes

The Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 will take place in Celje, Slovenia on 8-18 July. Celje has established itself as a hub for younger age category events in recent years, having hosted the same event in 2017, the M20 EHF EURO in 2018 and the W17 EHF EURO in 2019, which featured many of the players who will star at under-19 level this summer.

Hosts Slovenia decided to be in group A, alongside Denmark, who regularly enjoy glory at this level, Germany and Switzerland.

Reigning champions Hungary have been drawn in an exciting group D, also featuring Norway, Romania and Czech Republic

Sweden claimed silver in the W17 event two years ago in the same venue with the same generation and will begin their 2021 campaign in group B alongside Slovakia, Portugal and perennial medal contenders Russia.

With 16 teams participating – the four groups are as follows:

Group A: Denmark, Germany, Slovenia, Switzerland

Group B: Sweden, Russia, Slovakia, Portugal

Group C: France, Austria, Montenegro, Croatia

Group D: Hungary, Norway, Romania, Czech Republic

18 teams nations in the second-tier

The Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2021 will see 23 teams compete in the two parallel and equal value tournaments in Skopje, North Macedonia and Chieti/Pescara, Italy on 10-18 July.

10 teams have been allocated to the event in North Macedonia and have been drawn as follows:

Group A: Iceland, Belarus, Poland, Finland, Great Britain

Group B: Netherlands, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

The eight teams at the event in Italy have been drawn into these two groups:

Group A: Serbia, Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria

Group B: Spain, Lithuania, Georgia, Israel