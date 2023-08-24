Reigning champions meet familiar foes and two newcomers

After raising the trophy for the third time in a row, the time has come for change at Vipers Kristiansand. The Norwegian champions are entering the new handball season with a new duo at the helm. The hot seat vacated by Ole Gustav Gjekstad was taken over by former assistant coach Tomás Hlavatý and Danish legend and goalkeeper coach Lene Rantala. With only a few reinforcements, Vipers aim to remain among the top teams in the EHF Champions League.

Alongside Vipers, group B includes two more EHF FINAL4 2023 participants, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Team Esbjerg, who will be fighting for the chance to repeat the same success or go even further.

The EHF FINAL4 2023 runners-up, FTC, have not had many squad changes and have the same objective in mind. However, for the first time in 15 years they have a new coach to lead the team on that journey: Martin Albertsen. The enthusiastic Danish coach replaced Gábor Elek and will try to implement a new vision for the club’s 25th season in Europe's top flight.

Team Esbjerg regained their domestic title and, for the first time since 2020, are coming into the EHF Champions League as Danish champions. Led by the Champions League 2022/23 top scorer Henny Reistad and the experienced Nora Mørk, Esbjerg have high expectations from the top flight and with only one new player their fulcrum is a strong and well-connected team.