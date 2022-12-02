Reigning champions Nærbø to travel to Finland

in round 2, Nærbø struggled against Slovenia's RK Slovenj Gradec, winning 58:55 on aggregate

two more teams from Norway will play this weekend: ØIF Arendal at HC Vise BM (BEL) on Saturday, and Runar Sandefjord Elite at home against Pölva Serviti (EST) on Sunday

the 2021 EHF European Cup winners AEK Athens will host their Swedish rivals Alingsås HK on Sunday

on the same day, the experienced Slovenian side RK Gorenje Velenje will take on Serbia's RK Partizan

three double-headers as well as 13 second-leg games are scheduled for the next weekend, 9-11 December

Austria to host two matches

There are two Austrian sides among the round 3 participants, and both of them will play at home this weekend.

Förthof UHK Krems, who comfortably beat Greece's A.E.S.H.Pylea in round 2 (68:55 on aggregate), will now host Vojvodina (SRB) in Krems an der Donau on Saturday.

On the same day, HC Fivers WAT Margareten will take on their Slovene rivals RK Riko Ribnica in Vienna. In the previous round, Fivers eliminated the Icelandic team KA, 59:56 on aggregate, and now they hope to overcome another barrier.

EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 round 3

Saturday 3 December:

15:00 CET – BK-46 vs Nærbø IL

17:00 CET – Wacker Thun vs Olympiacos SFP

18:00 CET - HC Dinamo Pancevo vs Besiktas Yurtbay Seramik

18:00 CET – HCB Karvina vs RK Gracanica

18:00 CET - MSK Povazska Bystrica vs HRK Gorica

19:00 CET - Förthof UHK Krems vs Vojvodina

20:00 CET – HC Fivers WAT Margareten vs RD Riko Ribnica

20:30 CET – HC Vise BM vs ØIF Arendal

Sunday 4 December:

16:00 CET – AEK Athens HC vs Alingsås HK

18:00 CET – RK Gorenje Velenje vs RK Partizan

18:30 CET - Runar Sandefjord Elite vs Pölva Serviti

19:00 CET - Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta vs HB Red Boys Differdange

19:00 CET – MRK Sesvete vs KH Besa Famgas