Reigning champions Nærbø to travel to Finland
The current season of the EHF European Cup Men will continue with 13 round 3 first-leg matches, which are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Defending champions Nærbø IL are among contenders for the trophy, and on Saturday, the Norwegian side will face BK-46 away in Finland.
- in round 2, Nærbø struggled against Slovenia's RK Slovenj Gradec, winning 58:55 on aggregate
- two more teams from Norway will play this weekend: ØIF Arendal at HC Vise BM (BEL) on Saturday, and Runar Sandefjord Elite at home against Pölva Serviti (EST) on Sunday
- the 2021 EHF European Cup winners AEK Athens will host their Swedish rivals Alingsås HK on Sunday
- on the same day, the experienced Slovenian side RK Gorenje Velenje will take on Serbia's RK Partizan
- three double-headers as well as 13 second-leg games are scheduled for the next weekend, 9-11 December
Austria to host two matches
There are two Austrian sides among the round 3 participants, and both of them will play at home this weekend.
Förthof UHK Krems, who comfortably beat Greece's A.E.S.H.Pylea in round 2 (68:55 on aggregate), will now host Vojvodina (SRB) in Krems an der Donau on Saturday.
On the same day, HC Fivers WAT Margareten will take on their Slovene rivals RK Riko Ribnica in Vienna. In the previous round, Fivers eliminated the Icelandic team KA, 59:56 on aggregate, and now they hope to overcome another barrier.
EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 round 3
Saturday 3 December:
15:00 CET – BK-46 vs Nærbø IL
17:00 CET – Wacker Thun vs Olympiacos SFP
18:00 CET - HC Dinamo Pancevo vs Besiktas Yurtbay Seramik
18:00 CET – HCB Karvina vs RK Gracanica
18:00 CET - MSK Povazska Bystrica vs HRK Gorica
19:00 CET - Förthof UHK Krems vs Vojvodina
20:00 CET – HC Fivers WAT Margareten vs RD Riko Ribnica
20:30 CET – HC Vise BM vs ØIF Arendal
Sunday 4 December:
16:00 CET – AEK Athens HC vs Alingsås HK
18:00 CET – RK Gorenje Velenje vs RK Partizan
18:30 CET - Runar Sandefjord Elite vs Pölva Serviti
19:00 CET - Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta vs HB Red Boys Differdange
19:00 CET – MRK Sesvete vs KH Besa Famgas