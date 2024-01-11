Reigning champions Sweden shrug off slow start to beat Bosnia

More questions than answers for Sweden

Scoring seven goals in the first half was not a performance to make Bosnia and Herzegovina proud, but they needed only 12 minutes to match that output in the second half. They stunned Sweden, the reigning European champions, to cut the gap to only three goals, 18:15.

It was a gutsy and gritty performance from Bosnia, who lost 18:30 against Sweden two years ago, but they still left empty-handed, due to Sweden’s superior experience and depth.

However, Glenn Solberg’s side did not impress, despite their 8:1 run which decided the match late in the second half. With stiffer tests coming, there is no room for complacency for Sweden, who have plenty of issues to address, especially in attack.

Photos © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff