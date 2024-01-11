Reigning champions Sweden shrug off slow start to beat Bosnia
Sweden needed five minutes and 25 seconds to score their first goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the reigning champions eventually clinched a clear 29:20 win.
However, they end their first Men’s EHF EURO 2024 match with plenty of questions still unanswered.
It was a good game for us at the end. Bosnia and Herzegovina usually plays the type of handball we don't want to play, they play slow all the time and have a great goalkeeper in Benjamin Burić. They kept the game tight for some part of the game and it was good for us also because most of the games at the European Championship are going to be like that.