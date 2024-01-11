EURO24M

Reigning champions Sweden shrug off slow start to beat Bosnia

11 January 2024, 22:10

Sweden needed five minutes and 25 seconds to score their first goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the reigning champions eventually clinched a clear 29:20 win.

However, they end their first Men’s EHF EURO 2024 match with plenty of questions still unanswered.

GROUP E

Sweden vs Bosnia Herzegovina 29:20 (14:7)

  • the reigning champions are now on a six-match winning streak at the EHF EURO, dating back to 2022, when they won their fifth continental title
  • Bosnia were close to scoring the second-lowest number of goals in the first half in EHF EURO history, but two goals in quick succession in the last two minutes saw them finish the first 30 minutes with seven goals
  • the two-time MVP of the EHF EURO, Jim Gottfridsson, had a hand in 37 per cent of Sweden’s goals in the first half, finishing the match with four goals and four assists
  • after seven consecutive losses in 2020, 2022 and 2024, Bosnia are still looking for their maiden win in the competition, as they will face the Netherlands and Georgia in the next two matches
  • the best scorer of the match, Sweden’s left wing, Hampus Wanne, who scored nine goals, was also named the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos

20240111 Wanne Quote
It was a good game for us at the end. Bosnia and Herzegovina usually plays the type of handball we don't want to play, they play slow all the time and have a great goalkeeper in Benjamin Burić. They kept the game tight for some part of the game and it was good for us also because most of the games at the European Championship are going to be like that.
Hampus Wanne
Left wing, Sweden

More questions than answers for Sweden

Scoring seven goals in the first half was not a performance to make Bosnia and Herzegovina proud, but they needed only 12 minutes to match that output in the second half. They stunned Sweden, the reigning European champions, to cut the gap to only three goals, 18:15.

It was a gutsy and gritty performance from Bosnia, who lost 18:30 against Sweden two years ago, but they still left empty-handed, due to Sweden’s superior experience and depth.

However, Glenn Solberg’s side did not impress, despite their 8:1 run which decided the match late in the second half. With stiffer tests coming, there is no room for complacency for Sweden, who have plenty of issues to address, especially in attack.

