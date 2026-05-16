Reigning champions Thüringer back in the final

Reigning champions Thüringer back in the final

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
16 May 2026, 16:45

The EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 threw off in style as reigning champions Thüringer HC survived Viborg HK’s push and secured a second consecutive final, keeping their title defence alive.

It was far from a smooth ride as the teams were trading leads, each having their moment of dominance on the court. But the German side were the lucky ones in the closing stages, turning the flow in their favour to book another shot at the trophy.

SEMI-FINALS

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 26:24 (11:10)

H2H: 3-0-0

Top scorers: Josefine Hanfland 5/6, Johanna Reichert 5/12 (Thüringer HC); Louise Søndergaard 5/8 (Viborg HK)

  • goalkeepers on both sides had a good start to the game — both Louise Jensen and Laura Kuske were at 50 per cent save efficiency or more — keeping the score tight at 3:3 in the 10th minute
  • in only three minutes, THC took control using a 4:0 unanswered run as Johanna Reichert and Natsuki Aizawa led the charge
  • Viborg were struggling in attack — their scoreless period stretched from the eighth to the 18th minute, but they managed to spur their run to level at 7:7 in minute 22
  • it was a back-and-forth game up until the final whistle — both THC and Viborg had two-goal leads on a few occasions and entered the last five minutes level (24:24)
  • the nerves started to have their play and THC were the ones showing the experience of matches like this and scored the crucial goal for 26:24 with less than 10 seconds to go
  • Josefine Hanfland and Johanna Reichert led the charge for THC with five goals each, just like Louise Søndergaard did for Viborg
  • Laura Kuske blocked some shots in crucial moments of the game, making 10 saves for the German side

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Back on familiar ground

Thüringer HC arrived in Dijon as the reigning champions and one of the clear favourites for the trophy, but had to survive the scare in the semi-finals against Viborg. They had periods when they were leading, but Viborg fought back and entered the last 10 minutes ahead. But THC once again found solutions for the Danish side, just like against Ikast in the final last season, and kept their title defence alive.

With another win separating them from the trophy, Thüringer now stand on the verge of history. Should they lift the title once again, they would become the first back-to-back winners of the EHF European League Women.

And while they are back in the finals — giving the ground for the best possible farewell to Anika Niederwieser and Nathalie Hendrikse, who are retiring at the end of the season — THC need more of Johanna Reichert's magic. The left back was blocked by Viborg's defence and only scored twice from the game, and three times from penalties. Still, she is leading the top scorers' chart, with her tally now at 103.

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Laura Kuske was the main reason why we could reach the final, and our defence. We tried to be aggressive and compact, and run like rabbits home. In the first half we played good defence, but we missed to many free shots. Also, Kelly De Abreu was important as she carried a lot on the left back as Johanna Reichert could go on the right side. It was interesting game and I'm happy we could do it.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC
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We're disappointed. I also agree we were doing well in the defence, especially in the first half. We had a good match, but there were some problems in our attack and we missed a lot of chances.
Sara Hald
Line player, Viborg HK
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Foxaep
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Photos © Foxaep

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