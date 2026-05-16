Reigning champions Thüringer back in the final
The EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 threw off in style as reigning champions Thüringer HC survived Viborg HK’s push and secured a second consecutive final, keeping their title defence alive.
It was far from a smooth ride as the teams were trading leads, each having their moment of dominance on the court. But the German side were the lucky ones in the closing stages, turning the flow in their favour to book another shot at the trophy.
Laura Kuske was the main reason why we could reach the final, and our defence. We tried to be aggressive and compact, and run like rabbits home. In the first half we played good defence, but we missed to many free shots. Also, Kelly De Abreu was important as she carried a lot on the left back as Johanna Reichert could go on the right side. It was interesting game and I'm happy we could do it.
We're disappointed. I also agree we were doing well in the defence, especially in the first half. We had a good match, but there were some problems in our attack and we missed a lot of chances.