Back on familiar ground

Thüringer HC arrived in Dijon as the reigning champions and one of the clear favourites for the trophy, but had to survive the scare in the semi-finals against Viborg. They had periods when they were leading, but Viborg fought back and entered the last 10 minutes ahead. But THC once again found solutions for the Danish side, just like against Ikast in the final last season, and kept their title defence alive.

With another win separating them from the trophy, Thüringer now stand on the verge of history. Should they lift the title once again, they would become the first back-to-back winners of the EHF European League Women.

And while they are back in the finals — giving the ground for the best possible farewell to Anika Niederwieser and Nathalie Hendrikse, who are retiring at the end of the season — THC need more of Johanna Reichert's magic. The left back was blocked by Viborg's defence and only scored twice from the game, and three times from penalties. Still, she is leading the top scorers' chart, with her tally now at 103.