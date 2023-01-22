Reistad leads Esbjerg to big win once again

GROUP B

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 25:34 (11:19)

with a 8:1 run to finish the first half of the game, Esbjerg created an unassailable gap that was impossible to cut by Storhamar, as the Norwegian side lost their fourth game in a row

Esbjerg’s left back Henny Reistad continued her amazing form in 2023, scoring seven goals, as she has now tied CSM’s left back Cristina Neagu to become the joint-best scorer of the competition with 90 goals this season

the Danish side have the best attack in the competition, coming close to breaking the 400-goal barrier this season, 397 goals, or 33.1 goals on average this season

in their 70 th match in the European premium competition, Esbjerg scored their 2000 th goal when Nora Mørk delivered a good shot to score the 34 th goal of the game against Storhamar

Esbjerg have now won 22 of their last 30 games in the European premium competition, being one of the most consistent teams on display

All-out battle for the second place in the group

The battle for second place in the standings, which is awarded a quarter-finals berth, is as hot as ever in Group B of the EHF Champions League Women, with three sides – Györi Audi ETO KC, Team Esbjerg and CS Rapid Bucuresti – all tied on 18 points, with only two rounds to go.

Esbjerg are the in-form team from that pack, with five wins in the last six games, including Sunday’s one against Storhamar where they totally outplayed their opponents, especially after the 20th minute, when Esbjerg’s attacking force became dominant.

Storhamar are still in a battle to clinch the sixth place in the standings, the only available objective right now, with a three-point lead over Kastamonu, needing a single point to secure the play-offs berth, as they hold the tiebreaker over the Turkish champions.