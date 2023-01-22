Reistad leads Esbjerg to big win once again
Team Esbjerg secured their fifth win in the last six games, 34:25, with an excellent attacking performance in the away game against Storhamar Handball Elite.
GROUP B
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 25:34 (11:19)
- with a 8:1 run to finish the first half of the game, Esbjerg created an unassailable gap that was impossible to cut by Storhamar, as the Norwegian side lost their fourth game in a row
- Esbjerg’s left back Henny Reistad continued her amazing form in 2023, scoring seven goals, as she has now tied CSM’s left back Cristina Neagu to become the joint-best scorer of the competition with 90 goals this season
- the Danish side have the best attack in the competition, coming close to breaking the 400-goal barrier this season, 397 goals, or 33.1 goals on average this season
- in their 70th match in the European premium competition, Esbjerg scored their 2000th goal when Nora Mørk delivered a good shot to score the 34th goal of the game against Storhamar
- Esbjerg have now won 22 of their last 30 games in the European premium competition, being one of the most consistent teams on display
All-out battle for the second place in the group
The battle for second place in the standings, which is awarded a quarter-finals berth, is as hot as ever in Group B of the EHF Champions League Women, with three sides – Györi Audi ETO KC, Team Esbjerg and CS Rapid Bucuresti – all tied on 18 points, with only two rounds to go.
Esbjerg are the in-form team from that pack, with five wins in the last six games, including Sunday’s one against Storhamar where they totally outplayed their opponents, especially after the 20th minute, when Esbjerg’s attacking force became dominant.
Storhamar are still in a battle to clinch the sixth place in the standings, the only available objective right now, with a three-point lead over Kastamonu, needing a single point to secure the play-offs berth, as they hold the tiebreaker over the Turkish champions.
I`m very happy with the two points. We needed these points to close the gap to be able to fight for the second place in our group. We think Metz will take first place, but there are three teams fighting for direct qualification to the quarter-finals.
I was really happy with the first 20 minutes. We are still learning and we`ll have to take out the positives of a game like this. Our chances coming sixth in the group are still good, and it looks like we`ll get our chance against Odense for a place in the quarterfinal.