Remaining quarter-final berths to be sealed this weekend

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 quarter-final spots are on the line as the decisive second leg of the play-offs will determine who joins Metz Handball, Györi Audi ETO KC, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Team Esbjerg in the next stage of the competition.

Brest Bretagne Handball hope to bounce back after a narrow defeat in Koprivnica, while Krim Mercator Ljubljana need a massive comeback against HB Ludwigsburg in the Match of the Week on Sunday.

The Romanian derby between CSM Bucuresti and Rapid Bucuresti has a clear favourite, while Odense Håndbold aim to stay undefeated against Storhamar Handball Elite to make it into the quarter-finals.