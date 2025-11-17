16 teams from 12 countries continue their strive for glory, with Spain at the top of the charts boasting four clubs in the competition — including former champions Costa del Sol Malaga (in 2021) and ATTICGO Bm Elche (in 2024).

The strong line-up for the upcoming round is completed by last season’s semi-finalists and 2023/24 runners-up MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia, who look determined to take one step further in the competition after a decisive 79:50 aggregate win against H.V. Quintus.

The 16 teams have been divided into two pots ahead of the draw:

Pot 1:

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (SLO)

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR)

Pot 2:

ŽRK Split 2010 (CRO)

Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP)

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Handball Erice SSD ARL (ITA)

Jomi Salerno (ITA)

Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL)

ZORK Bor (SRB)

Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. No country protection rule applies to the draw, so national derbies are possible for the teams from

The first leg of the Last 16 is set to take place on 17/18 January 2026, while the reverse fixtures are scheduled for the following weekend, on 24/25 January 2026.

Fans can follow the draw event live on our Home of Handball YouTube channel on Tuesday 18 November, at 11:00 CET.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff