On Saturday, in the first semi-final, Füchse Berlin will try their luck against French side HBC Nantes. Berlin only made it to the EHF FINAL4 once, in 2012, while it will be Nantes’ third participation since 2018. The French side played the final in 2018, but whether their experience can stop Füchse’s momentum remains to be seen.

The second semi-final will be a rematch of the same stage in 2023, when SC Magdeburg defeated Barça on their way to the title. Since then, Barça won the trophy again, as they have done a record 11 times, including recent back-to-back titles, in 2021 and 2022. But judging by this season’s confrontations, the game remains as much of an open matter as any handball fan would hope.