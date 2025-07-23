Report explores psychological pressure in shootouts

23 July 2025, 11:30

In Understanding psychological pressure in beach handball shootouts, EHF Expert and renowned sports psychologist Bojana Jelicic takes a close look at the mental factors coming into play when a beach handball match goes into a shootout. The extensive 39-page publication, which was carried out in collaboration with the EHF, is available for download.

The publication focuses on the psychological dynamics of the shootout in beach handball. However, the psychological foundations and methodological approaches presented, are also applicable to other sports with comparable high-pressure scenarios, such as the seven-metre penalty in indoor handball.

Those situations when the immediate winner must be determined, significantly increase the psychological demands on the players. When the margin between victory and defeat narrows to a single act, the player's ability to manage pressure, regulate emotion, and execute with precision becomes not only a test of skill, but a defining measure of psychological resilience.

Four psychological factors are described, especially relevant in those circumstances:

  • Pressure and competitive anxiety,
  • Focus and concentration,
  • Confidence and self-belief,
  • Mental preparation and readiness.

The publication analyses all factors and presents methods and strategies to improve coping with those high-pressure situations.

The full publication can be downloaded in PDF below.

