Respect Your Talent alumna Høgseth triumphs at EHF Finals Women

Grandveau was an important link in Helle Thomsen's play in her second European season. 21-year-old centre back netted three times in the semi-final and five times in the 3/4 placement match, adding four assists to the mix.

Yet, she will be remembered as one of the players who took responsibility for winning the bronze medal. Even though Nantes were leading for 57 minutes of the game, Dunarea Braila made a comeback and took the lead less than one minute before the buzzer. In Nantes' last attack, it was Grandveau who stepped up and scored to equalise and send the match to a penalty shoot-out.

H.C. Dunarea Braila left the EHF Finals Women 2024 empty-handed. Even though the second Romanian team in Graz fought hard and were close to winning bronze, they will have to wait a bit longer to take a first European medal.

Unfortunately, for Andreea Cristina Popa that is no strange feeling. The 23-year-old centre back wrapped up her third EHF Finals appearance with fourth place for the second time in her career. In the 2021/22 season, she lost both games with CS Baia Maire, but she still can be proud of the bronze medal she won in the 2020/21 season.

After scoring 42 times in her first two ELW seasons, she came to the final tournament in Graz with 19 goals on her tally. Despite Braila's low attack efficiency in an 11-goal defeat against CS Gloria 2018 BN, Popa scored once and celebrated two more goals in a high-intensity match against Nantes. Meanwhile, she demonstrated maturity and toughness in her primary role in defence, making Nantes' players sweat during the boiling points of the game.

The youngest RYT alumni among the four in Graz was Popa's teammate, Mariam Mohamed. The 19-year-old left wing has a bright future ahead of her and she will make progress with hard work and dedication.

Even though she wasn't seen on the court frequently and only had limited time given, taking into account she is a third left wing in the squad, she took the best out of what was given. She managed to score a goal at her first-ever EHF Finals event and tasted the excitement of the final day and fight for the medal.