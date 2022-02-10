Respect Your Talent alumni shine at Men's EHF EURO 2022

Launched in 2019 by the European Handball Federation (EHF), the ‘Respect Your Talent’ programme promotes the holistic development of talented players, both on and off the handball court, addressing topics such as dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media and sports law.

The young athletes have been inspired and mentored by some of Europe’s best handball players, supported by leading field experts, and the rewards have been sown in the last years, with several of the players making their mark in top European competitions, both on a club and national team level.

This was also the case at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022, where several alumni of the previous Respect Your Talent classes shone bright — one of them, Sweden line player Felix Möller, snatched the gold medal.

𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙏 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙏𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙏 alumni shine at @EHFEURO 🌟



➡️Cepic 🇲🇪, Smetanka 🇸🇰, Bialiauski 🇧🇾, Samoila 🇧🇾, Mitev 🇲🇰, Blaauw 🇳🇱 and Möller 🇸🇪 showed all their skills. All of them have been part of the #RespectYourTalent programme



“It has been a very special journey for me. I have played a lot of games in the Swedish league and also in the EHF European League this season, and that has helped me improve a lot as a player,” says Möller.

The 19-year-old line, who finished seventh with Sweden at the M19 EHF EURO 2021, was one of the alumni of last year’s Respect Your Talent class, where he met one of the greatest ever Swedish handball players, Stefan Lövgren.

It was a workshop that inspired Möller to do even better on and off the court, on his path to establishing his own legacy in handball.

“Meeting one of the greatest ever handball players was a very nice moment for me. Now I hope I can be a good role model for the younger players and for the kids who want to take up handball, to make everyone see that you can achieve your objectives with hard work and dedication,” says Möller.