Respect Your Talent ambassadors on the road again

The excitement for each Player of the Match at the W19 EHF EURO 2023 in Romania or the W19 EHF Championships 2023 in Kosovo and Lithuania does not stop with receiving the actual award after the game.

Being awarded POTM at those YAC events also means a ticket to the RYT Player of the Match event, where each awardee gets the chance to meet up with a legend of the game.

Four RYT ambassadors are visiting the three events in July, which are all in their decisive phase with the respective finals scheduled for Sunday 16 July:

At all Player of the Match events, the ambassador(s) will share knowledge and experience with the talented youngsters, who can learn invaluable off-court skills. To become high-level athletes, those young talents must also learn about the importance of off-court topics such as media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, dual career, and nutrition.

𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗡 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡 🆕 𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙏 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙏𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗥 ⭐️



She is a true inspiration and she’s eager to pass on her knowledge to the new generation! 🤩#RespectYourTalent pic.twitter.com/bo3wpEe4RI — European Handball Federation (@EHF_Activities) July 10, 2023

In the next step of the RYT programme in 2023, the All-star Team players of all YAC events are invited to the three-day RYT Camp in December, where those off-court topics will be explored in even more detail with RYT experts and ambassadors.

Also, the RYT app will be soon available for the potential stars of the future. In the app, they will be able to sharpen their off-court skills, for instance through learning content, quizzes, and how-to from the ambassadors.

photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff