Respect Your Talent ambassadors on the road again
The summer full of Younger Age Category tournaments is in full flow and puts the spotlight on EHF’s Respect Your Talent (RYT) programme again. Four all-time greats of the game – Anja Althaus, Béatrice Edwige, Carmen Martin, and Jovanka Radicevic – are set to meet the Players of the Match from the Women’s 19 EHF EURO and EHF Championships currently taking place in Romania, Kosovo, and Lithuania.
The excitement for each Player of the Match at the W19 EHF EURO 2023 in Romania or the W19 EHF Championships 2023 in Kosovo and Lithuania does not stop with receiving the actual award after the game.
Being awarded POTM at those YAC events also means a ticket to the RYT Player of the Match event, where each awardee gets the chance to meet up with a legend of the game.
Four RYT ambassadors are visiting the three events in July, which are all in their decisive phase with the respective finals scheduled for Sunday 16 July:
- W19 EHF EURO 2023, Pitesti (ROU): Anja Althaus and Jovanka Radicevic
- W19 EHF Championship 2023, Pristina (KOS): Carmen Martin
- W19 EHF Championship 2023, Klaipeda (LTU): Béatrice Edwige
At all Player of the Match events, the ambassador(s) will share knowledge and experience with the talented youngsters, who can learn invaluable off-court skills. To become high-level athletes, those young talents must also learn about the importance of off-court topics such as media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, dual career, and nutrition.
In the next step of the RYT programme in 2023, the All-star Team players of all YAC events are invited to the three-day RYT Camp in December, where those off-court topics will be explored in even more detail with RYT experts and ambassadors.
Also, the RYT app will be soon available for the potential stars of the future. In the app, they will be able to sharpen their off-court skills, for instance through learning content, quizzes, and how-to from the ambassadors.
photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff