Revamped European League taking shape after group phase draw

Current champions Füchse Berlin will begin their title defence in group G, where they have been drawn against Dinamo Bucuresti, Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc HB and RK Izvidac.

Berlin are the only team from the 2023 EHF Finals Men guaranteed to be participating in this season's EHF European League Men, as runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers will have to negotiate a qualifier with CSM Constanta if they are to take their place in group H alongside Sporting CP, MOL Tatabanya KC and KGHM Chrobry Glogow.

2022 champions Sport Lisboa e Benfica are back and hoping to regain the title. Benfica are the only non-German team to win the competition in its current guise, or in its previous form, the EHF Cup, since 2014.

The Portuguese side are in what looks to be a group of death, as group A also contains HBC Nantes, IFK Kristianstad and the winner of Rhein-Neckar Löwen and HC Vardar 1961.

Group F also features a current European champion; Serbia's HC Vojvodina lifted the EHF European Cup last month and will take the step up to the EHF European League this season. They are joined by Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, HC Alkaloid and BM Logroño La Rioja.

A total of 27 teams were seeded to the group phase, and will be joined by the five winners of the five qualification ties, drawn on Tuesday.

It is the first time that group matches with 32 teams are played following a revamp of the EHF European League's competition format for the 2023/24 season.

EHF European League Men 2023/24 group phase

GROUP A

HBC Nantes

IFK Kristianstad

Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Rhein-Neckar Löwen/HC Vardar 1961

GROUP B

Górnik Zabrze

AEK Athens

HC Kriens-Luzern

Ystads IF HF/"Recken"-TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

GROUP C

REBI Balonmano Cuenca

RK Gorenje Velenje

IK Sävehof

Pfadi Winterthur/Aguas Santas Milaneza

GROUP D

RK Nexe

MSK Povazska Bystrica

Skjern Handbold

ABC de Braga/RK Trimo Trebnje

GROUP E

Kadetten Schaffhausen

Elverum Handball

SG Flensburg-Handewitt

HC Lovcen-Cetinje

GROUP F

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

HC Alkaloid

BM Logroño La Rioja

HC Vojvodina

GROUP G

Füchse Berlin

Dinamo Bucuresti

Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc HB

RK Izvidac

GROUP H

Sporting CP

MOL Tatabanya KC

KGHM Chrobry Glogow

Fraikin BM. Granollers/CSM Constanta

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the new main round. There will be no main round draw; the qualifying teams from groups A and B will form one main round group, with groups C and D, E and F, and G and H progressing in the same fashion.

Each team will take the points they gained against the team which also qualified from their group with them to the main round.

The qualification round is set to take place between 26 August and 3 September 2023, before the group matches begin on 17 October.