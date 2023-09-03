Constanta create shockwaves as they eliminate finalists Granollers

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs CSM Constanta 22:25 (a.pen.) (10:14; 18:20)

CSM Constanta win 52:51 on aggregate

After a two-goal win in the first leg, last season’s finalists Granollers were boasting a big advantage over CSM Constanta. However, the Romanian side provided a huge challenge, in their third consecutive try to reach the group phase in the second-tier European competition and they duly delivered a game for the ages. Boosted by left wing Valentino Ravnic, who scored four goals, Constanta had a four-goal advantage at the break, 14:10. Granollers bounced back, but missed something in their efficiency, and cut the gap to only two goals, 18:20, at the end of the regular time, pushing the qualification on penalties. There, Constanta converted all penalties, while Granollers missed the first one, as the Spanish side was eliminated from contention.

ABC de Braga (POR) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) 29:26 (14:13)

ABC de Braga win 58:57 on aggregate

By the slightest of margins, ABC de Braga secured a place in the EHF European League Men group phase, after Leonardo Abrahao’s converted penalty was worth its weight in goal, as the Portuguese side navigated excellently in the second half to secure a 29:26 win, which cancelled their 29:31 loss from the first match. Abrahao shined, with eight goals throughout the game, while Trebnje will rue the missed chances - especially the defensive part, where they did not manage to stop ABC in crucial moments, which led to the Portuguese side qualifying for the groups of an European competition for the first time in eight years.

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Istads IF HF (SWE) 30:21 (11:10)

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) win 63:49 on aggregate

As Ystads IF HF tried to return for the second consecutive season in the group phase of the EHF European League Men, their absences were simply too important and were crucial in their team’s attempts to mount a comeback after a five-goal loss in the first game. Without Kim Andersson, the influential right back who is injured, Ystads hit a brick wall in attack, committing too many turnovers, while their defence leaked too many goals. In the end, Hannover, who had Branko Vujovic and Jonathan Edvardsson scoring five goals each, had a field run in the second half, creating a nine-goal gap, 30:21, which, in turn, helped them seal a 63:49 win on aggregate.