H2H : 6-2-3

Top scorers: Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce) 7 goals, Juri Knorr (Aalborg) 7 goals



After six minutes, things looked bleak for Aalborg as they had already seen three of its shots stopped by Kielce’s goalkeeper Klemen Fermin and trailed by three goals, having scored just once. But a well-timed timeout by coach Simon Dahl helped turn the tide. Although Szymon Sicko continued to find solutions for the hosts, Juri Knorr injected fresh energy into the visitors, helping them level the score with eight minutes left before halftime. Only a final, stunning goal from Alex Dujshebaev kept Kielce ahead at the break.

The Polish team stayed in control for the next ten minutes, but Buster Juul-Lassen finished off a fastbreak to give Aalborg its first lead of the evening in the 41st minute. With the Dujshebaev brothers and Artsem Karalek piling on the goals, Kielce even overcame Jorge Maqueda’s red card. Aleks Vlah and Alex Dujshebaev were clinical, but with Aalborg still in the fight, everything came down to the final play. Niklas Landin stopped Karalek’s last attempt, and Juul-Lassen netted the equaliser on the buzzer — keeping the Danish side unbeaten.