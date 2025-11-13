EHF Champions League

Review

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
13 November 2025, 22:30

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 32:32 (16:15)

H2H : 6-2-3
Top scorers: Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce) 7 goals, Juri Knorr (Aalborg) 7 goals


After six minutes, things looked bleak for Aalborg as they had already seen three of its shots stopped by Kielce’s goalkeeper Klemen Fermin and trailed by three goals, having scored just once. But a well-timed timeout by coach Simon Dahl helped turn the tide. Although Szymon Sicko continued to find solutions for the hosts, Juri Knorr injected fresh energy into the visitors, helping them level the score with eight minutes left before halftime. Only a final, stunning goal from Alex Dujshebaev kept Kielce ahead at the break.
The Polish team stayed in control for the next ten minutes, but Buster Juul-Lassen finished off a fastbreak to give Aalborg its first lead of the evening in the 41st minute. With the Dujshebaev brothers and Artsem Karalek piling on the goals, Kielce even overcame Jorge Maqueda’s red card. Aleks Vlah and Alex Dujshebaev were clinical, but with Aalborg still in the fight, everything came down to the final play. Niklas Landin stopped Karalek’s last attempt, and Juul-Lassen netted the equaliser on the buzzer — keeping the Danish side unbeaten.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (86)
We can say a lot about that last action, but it is what it is. We can be satisfied with the draw, but also unsatisfied because we didn’t win. It was a good game in terms of both technique and tactics, against an extremely demanding opponent. Hopefully luck will come back to us in the spring. Today we took a step forward.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (48) 2
In that last action we were lucky… I don’t know if we really deserved that point. Kielce played very well — in my opinion, their best game of the season. But I’m also a bit angry with our defence. The opponents controlled the pace of the game, and whenever they sped up, they were better than us.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Thursday's action

13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (5)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (93)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (26)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (68)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (125)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (47)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
13112025 Industria Kielce Aalborg Handbold (73)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20251108 MOLESZTERGOM ZVEZDA 18 Gergely Lőrinczi MOL Esztergom
Previous Article Pressure mounts as European League Women group phase approaches

Latest news

More News